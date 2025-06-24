We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GC Medical Science corp.

Download Mobile App




New Imaging Probe to Transform Brain Cancer Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 24 Jun 2025

Glioblastoma is one of the most challenging brain cancers to treat surgically due to its diffuse nature and ability to invade healthy brain tissue through microscopic extensions that are invisible to the naked eye. More...

These finger-like projections make complete removal nearly impossible without damaging critical brain areas. Even a small number of remaining cancer cells can lead to recurrence, requiring surgeons to balance maximal tumor removal with preservation of brain function. Currently, MRIs are the gold standard for imaging tumors; however, they’re expensive and time-consuming, especially when required during an operation. To improve surgical accuracy and patient outcomes, researchers have now developed a new imaging probe that can help surgeons better identify and remove aggressive tumors during surgery.

This new tool, called FA-ICG, was developed by researchers at the University of Missouri (Columbia, MO, USA) in collaboration with other institutions. In their study published in Nature Publishing Group Imaging, the research team sought to address the limitations of existing imaging tools used during brain tumor surgeries by introducing a probe that is more effective, safer, and easier to use in real-time surgical settings. FA-ICG combines a long-chain fatty acid (FA) with indocyanine green (ICG), a near-infrared dye already approved by the FDA for surgical imaging. Glioblastoma cells have an elevated uptake of fatty acids, and this trait is leveraged by FA-ICG to selectively accumulate in cancerous tissue. Once inside the tumor, the dye causes the cells to glow under near-infrared light, making them easier to distinguish from surrounding healthy brain tissue during surgery.

Current surgical guidance tools include microscopes, ultrasound, and fluorescent dyes, but these have notable limitations. The only approved dye for glioblastoma, 5-ALA, requires a darkened operating room, has weak tissue penetration, and can cause photosensitivity in patients post-surgery. In contrast, FA-ICG addresses these issues by offering a brighter signal, working under standard surgical lighting, and enabling real-time visualization without interrupting the surgical workflow. Its signal-to-background ratio is significantly higher than existing tools, enhancing tumor visibility and surgical precision.

In addition to improving visibility, FA-ICG has operational advantages. Its extended half-life offers greater scheduling flexibility, and it is easier to administer than current alternatives. Researchers are also investigating its potential in other applications, such as surgeries for cancers with high fatty acid metabolism and photodynamic therapy, where its light-activated properties may help destroy residual cancer cells. Clinical trials in Europe are planned to assess safety, tolerability, and comparative performance in glioblastoma surgeries. If successful, the probe could mark a major advancement in brain cancer surgery and potentially be adapted for use in treating other solid tumors.

“This fluorescent metabolically linked tool gives you real-time imaging,” said Michael Chicoine is a neurosurgeon at MU Health Care and chair of Mizzou’s School of Medicine’s Department of Neurosurgery. “We could merge techniques, using the probe during surgery and saving the MRI for a sort of final exam. It’s definitely an exciting advancement.”


Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
New
Mammography System (Analog)
MAM VENUS
New
Short Phlebotomy Cart
MSWA-3469-WHT
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Smart Microgel Could Repair and Replace Damaged Organs
Smart Breath Tracker Wristband to Revolutionize Respiratory Care
Stronger Blood Clot Prevention Measures Needed After Leg Artery Procedures in Hi...
Image: The fully implantable CBGM system can make glucose monitoring less burdensome (Photo courtesy of Glucotrack)

Implantable Device to Redefine Continuous Glucose Monitoring

Monitoring blood glucose levels is essential for individuals with diabetes, yet current continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems often fall short on key parameters such as accuracy, calibration frequency,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in E...
Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Image: A research collaboration aims to further advance findings in human genomics research in cardiovascular diseases (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovascular Therapies

A research collaboration will focus on the joint discovery of novel therapeutic approaches based on findings in human genomics research related to cardiovascular diseases. Bayer (Berlin, Germany) and... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE