Ultra-Thin Implant Helps Patients with Spinal Cord Injury Recover Lost Functions

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 01 Jul 2025

Spinal cord injuries remain incurable and can have life-altering consequences. More...

These injuries disrupt the communication pathway between the brain and the body, often leading to permanent loss of function. Unlike skin wounds that generally heal on their own, the spinal cord lacks the ability to regenerate efficiently, making such injuries particularly devastating and currently untreatable. During early development, and to a lesser degree afterward, the body naturally generates electric fields that play a key role in guiding the growth of nerve tissue along the spinal cord. Researchers are now replicating this natural process in laboratory settings. In a new animal study, an implantable electronic device restored movement after spinal cord injury, offering hope for future human treatments.

Scientists at the University of Auckland (Auckland, New Zealand) have created an ultra-thin implant engineered to sit directly on the spinal cord, precisely over the injury site in rats. This device delivers a controlled electrical current to the affected area. Its goal is to stimulate the healing process so that individuals might regain lost function following a spinal cord injury. Rats, unlike humans, have a higher capacity for spontaneous recovery, providing researchers with a way to compare natural recovery to that aided by electrical stimulation. After four weeks of treatment, the animals receiving daily electric field stimulation demonstrated better movement than those that did not.

Over the course of the 12-week study, published in Nature Communications, the treated animals also exhibited quicker responses to light touch, indicating improvement in both motor and sensory functions. Crucially, the analysis showed no signs of inflammation or additional harm to the spinal cord, confirming the treatment’s safety along with its effectiveness. Moving forward, the researchers aim to examine how varying parameters—such as intensity, frequency, and duration—of the electrical stimulation influence recovery outcomes, with the goal of determining the optimal conditions for promoting spinal cord repair.

Related Links:
University of Auckland


