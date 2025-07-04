We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




New Surgical Technique Safely Removes Giant Nerve Tumors

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 Jul 2025

Giant plexiform neurofibromas (PNF) are benign tumors commonly associated with neurofibromatosis Type 1 (NF1), a genetic disorder affecting approximately 1 in 3,000 live births. More...

These tumors, which occur in around 25% of NF1 patients, can grow to enormous sizes and cause severe disfigurement and functional impairments. Resection of giant PNFs has been particularly challenging due to their high vascularity and proximity to critical anatomical structures, leading to significant risks of bleeding and irreversible nerve damage. To address these complications and improve recovery time, researchers have developed an innovative approach that enhances the safety and effectiveness of these surgeries.

The new technique, created by researchers from Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine (Shanghai, China), is a combination of FENCY ligation and preoperative embolization. The FENCY technique involves a thorough suture ligation of the tumor's surrounding vasculature in a "fence-like" pattern, while preoperative embolization helps reduce blood flow to the tumor. This dual intervention approach enhances hemostasis and surgical precision, which are crucial when operating on such complex and high-risk tumors. The method is designed to improve the overall outcome and minimize complications during the removal of giant PNFs, particularly in sensitive areas such as the face and neck.

The technique was tested in a study involving 11 patients, all of whom showed promising results. The median tumor size was 30.4 cm, with one tumor reaching as large as 55.6 cm. Despite the complexity of these surgeries, most patients reported significant functional improvements and high satisfaction, with many regaining mobility and an enhanced quality of life after surgery. The research, published in the Chinese Journal of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, suggests that this technique can be widely applied to similar cases of giant PNF resection. The researchers aim to expand their patient cohort in future studies to refine the procedure and understand its long-term impacts.

“It has been challenging resecting giant PNF, particularly when the tumors are highly vascular and located in critical anatomical regions where bleeding and irreversible nerve damage are likely to occur,” shares Dr. Zhichao Wang, lead researcher of the study. “The FENCY ligation technique, combined with preoperative embolization, provides a dual preoperative and intraoperative intervention that effectively addresses these challenges. By improving hemostasis and enhancing surgical precision, this approach facilitates better overall outcomes and minimizes complications.”

Related Links:
Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine


Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
New
IV Therapy Cart
Avalo I.V Therapy Cart
New
Electric Bed
DIXION Intensive Care Bed
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
New Understanding of Barrett’s Esophagus Formation to Enable Earlier Intervention...
3D Printed Functional Human Islets Could Transform Type 1 Diabetes Treatment
AI Model Predicts ICU mortality in Heart Failure Patients
Image: Researchers have taken a major step toward cuff-free blood pressure monitoring (Photo courtesy of Gwyneth Moe/Boston University)

Cuff-Free Blood Pressure Monitoring Device to Improve Early Detection and Management of Hypertension

Hypertension affects nearly half of all adults in the U.S. and remains the leading cause of cardiovascular disease. Regular and accurate blood pressure monitoring is essential for managing this condition,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in E...
Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Image: A research collaboration aims to further advance findings in human genomics research in cardiovascular diseases (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovascular Therapies

A research collaboration will focus on the joint discovery of novel therapeutic approaches based on findings in human genomics research related to cardiovascular diseases. Bayer (Berlin, Germany) and... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE