Neuroform Atlas Stent-Assisted Coiling Found Effective Even in Smaller Arteries

Aneurysms, especially when located in the brain, can be life-threatening if not treated effectively. More...

Intracranial aneurysms, caused by the dilation of blood vessels due to weaknesses in the vessel wall, may rupture and result in hemorrhage. These unruptured aneurysms are often detected using advanced imaging techniques such as computed tomographic angiography or magnetic resonance angiography. Brain aneurysms are typically managed through stent-assisted coiling, which involves placing coils into the aneurysm to induce clotting and prevent bleeding. However, the effectiveness of the Neuroform Atlas stent (NAS), which is designed for use in vessels ranging from 2.0 to 4.5 mm in diameter, has not been fully established for smaller vessels. A study investigating the use of NAS in smaller arteries has found that it can yield favorable short-term outcomes even in vessels smaller than 2.5 mm in diameter.

This study, led by researchers from The Affiliated Hospital of Qingdao University (Qingdao, China) and Shandong University (Jinan, China), aimed to evaluate the feasibility and safety of using NAS in small-diameter parent arteries (less than 2.5 mm). The clinical trial involved 50 patients with intracranial aneurysms who underwent NAS-assisted coiling. The researchers used a combination of imaging techniques, including computed tomographic angiography, magnetic resonance angiography, and digital subtraction angiography, to assess the outcomes. The study also evaluated the clinical results using the modified Raymond-Roy classification and the modified Rankin Scale (mRS) to assess the success and neurological outcomes post-treatment.

The results of the study, published in the Chinese Neurosurgical Journal, showed that NAS-assisted coiling was successful in all patients, with most achieving complete resolution of the aneurysms. Only three patients had recurrence of the aneurysm, and only one required additional treatment. Postoperative complications were minimal, and the use of antiplatelet medication, particularly tirofiban, was recommended to reduce the risk of ischemic complications. This study suggests that NAS is a safe and effective option for treating aneurysms in small blood vessels, demonstrating its potential for broader use in clinical practice. Researchers plan to continue refining the technique and expanding the patient cohort to further evaluate the long-term effects of NAS in smaller arteries.

“Previous stent catheters were not only too rigid to safely reach the target area but also too large in diameter, potentially obstructing blood flow in small vessels, leading to stagnation and subsequent ischemic events,” said Professor Rui Xu, lead researcher from The Affiliated Hospital of Qingdao University. “In contrast, the ATLAS stent can be deployed via microcatheters with an inner diameter of 0.0165–0.017 inches.”