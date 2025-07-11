Fluorescent Imaging Agent ‘Lights Up’ Nerves for Better Visualization During Surgery

Surgical nerve injury is a significant concern in head and neck surgeries, where nerves are at risk of being inadvertently damaged during procedures. More...

Such injuries can lead to complications that may impact the patient’s health and recovery. The ability to visualize nerves during surgery is crucial for minimizing this risk. However, until now, effective methods for clearly identifying nerves during surgery have been limited. Researchers have now identified a safe and effective fluorescent imaging agent that can help surgeons see more clearly, thereby protecting nerves during surgeries.

The fluorescent imaging agent, developed by researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC, Nashville, TN, USA), aims to enhance the visualization of nerves during surgery. This agent, a synthetic peptide-dye conjugate, was specifically designed for use in fluorescence-guided nerve imaging. Researchers focused on utilizing intravenous infusion of the imaging agent to illuminate the tissue during surgery. By using excitation light, surgeons can clearly visualize nerves and avoid damaging them. The agent is safe for human use and represents a major step forward in improving surgical outcomes. Clinical trials for this solution were conducted in collaboration with other institutions, with Phase 3 trials currently ongoing.

The findings published in Nature Communications indicate that the fluorescent agent is both safe and effective in human surgeries. The agent’s ability to illuminate nerves significantly aids in their protection during surgery. The findings highlight the agent's potential for widespread use in improving patient outcomes in head and neck surgery. Moving forward, the researchers plan to work toward securing approval from the Food and Drug Administration for broader clinical use. The hope is that this technology will become an integral part of surgical procedures, offering both safety and precision.

“Cancer is a surgical disease,” said Sarah Rohde, MD, MMHC, Division Chief of Head and Neck Surgery, VUMC. “Most cancers get surgery. Primarily, early-stage disease … is a cancer that can be taken out and cured with surgery. “[With fluorescence imaging,] you can see the cancer light up, which makes it easier to treat.”

