3D Printed Implant to Help Repair Spinal Cord Injuries

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Jul 2025

Spinal cord injury is a life-altering condition that can result in paralysis, loss of sensation, and chronic pain. More...

Despite the profound impact, no treatment currently exists to effectively repair spinal cord damage. Although therapeutic electrical stimulation at the site of injury has shown promise in promoting nerve cell (neuron) regrowth, delivering this stimulation in a controlled and effective way remains a challenge. Now, researchers have developed a new type of implant capable of delivering electrical signals directly to injured spinal areas, mimicking the natural structure of the spinal cord to encourage regeneration.

The implant was developed by a research team at RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences (Dublin, Ireland) by utilizing ultra-thin nanomaterials typically used in battery design, and integrating them into a soft, gel-like matrix using advanced 3-D printing techniques. The implant mimics the architecture of the spinal cord and features a fine mesh of conductive fibers capable of delivering electrical signals to human cells. The implant was tested in laboratory conditions, where it effectively delivered electrical signals to both neurons and stem cells, enhancing their capacity to grow.

Modifying the fiber layout within the device further improved its performance. The findings, published in Advanced Science, demonstrated the potential of 3-D printed, electrically conductive implants to promote nerve regeneration in spinal cord injuries. Beyond spinal repair, this technology also holds promise for use in cardiac, orthopedic, and neurological treatments where electrical signaling can facilitate healing. The researchers plan to refine the design further and explore clinical translation for broader medical applications.

“These 3D-printed materials allow us to tune the delivery of electrical stimulation to control regrowth and may enable a new generation of medical devices for traumatic spinal cord injuries,” said Dr. Ian Woods, first author of the study. “Beyond spinal repair, this technology also has potential for applications in cardiac, orthopedic, and neurological treatments where electrical signaling can drive healing.”

Related Links:
RCSI


