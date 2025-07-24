We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

New Method Could Replace Laparoscopic Surgery for Groin Hernia in Women

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 24 Jul 2025

Groin hernia repair is the most common general surgical procedure in the world. More...

While groin hernias are more prevalent in men, women face a greater risk of complications from the condition. In low- and middle-income countries, many women in need of hernia surgery do not have access to laparoscopy (keyhole surgery), the standard of care in high-resource settings. The limited availability of advanced surgical tools in these regions makes it essential to develop effective alternatives. Now, a new surgical method using open surgery has shown promise in effectively treating both femoral and inguinal hernias, which is significant given that nearly 45 percent of the women studied had femoral hernias—known to carry a higher risk of complications.

Researchers from Karolinska Institutet (Stockholm, Sweden) conducted a randomized clinical trial to evaluate this alternative surgical method. The study was carried out at two publicly funded hospitals in Uganda and involved 200 women who underwent groin hernia surgery. Participants were followed up after two weeks and again after one year. The trial aimed to assess the feasibility of this open surgery method in settings where laparoscopic options are not readily available.

The findings, published in JAMA Surgery, revealed that the new method was effective in treating both major types of groin hernias and could serve as a viable alternative where advanced surgical tools are lacking. The researchers emphasized the method’s potential to enhance care for millions of women worldwide, particularly in underserved areas. To confirm long-term effectiveness, they plan to continue monitoring the trial participants for five years. Additionally, the method will be compared against other surgical approaches, both open and laparoscopic, to further refine treatment strategies and improve global access to safe surgical care.

"Women with groin hernias can suffer serious and even fatal complications and therefore need access to effective surgical methods," said Jenny Löfgren, last author of the article. "The new method could become a valuable tool to improve care for millions of women."


