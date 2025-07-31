We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
06 Aug 2025 - 08 Aug 2025
Indo Health Care 2025
19 Aug 2025 - 21 Aug 2025
Expo Med – Hospitalar Mexico 2025
21 Aug 2025 - 23 Aug 2025
Medical Fair China 2025

New Technique for Measuring Brain Blood Flow During Surgery Can Prevent Strokes

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 31 Jul 2025

Each year, thousands of patients undergo brain surgeries for conditions such as aneurysms, brain tumors, or vascular malformations. More...

These procedures often require the temporary closure of brain blood vessels, significantly increasing the risk of stroke. For instance, aneurysm surgeries carry an 8% to 50% risk of stroke, depending on complexity, while brain tumor surgeries have a risk ranging from 12.5% to 44%. Until recently, surgeons had no real-time method to observe changes in cerebral blood flow during such procedures. Effects indicating stroke risk could only be seen afterward, often when it is too late. A new imaging approach now enables real-time monitoring of blood perfusion in brain tissue during surgery, offering the potential to prevent strokes before they occur.

This new technique, developed through a collaboration between UMC Utrecht (Utrecht, Netherlands) and Eindhoven University of Technology (Eindhoven, Netherlandsl), is based on Ultrafast Power Doppler Imaging (UPDI). Researchers adapted the imaging technology to enable the use of high-frequency, ultrafast ultrasound signals from multiple angles to create high-resolution images of cerebral perfusion. The setup was implemented and refined for real-time use in surgical settings. The UPDI method visualizes brain capillaries, quantifies blood volume in the tissue, and continuously shows perfusion dynamics during surgical procedures. It allows surgeons to assess whether brain tissue is adequately perfused when a blood vessel is temporarily closed. The technology is designed to be fast, safe, and easy to integrate into the operating room.

The new technique was piloted on ten patients undergoing brain vessel surgery. During each operation, continuous measurements of blood flow were taken using the UPDI setup. In several cases, the team observed real-time reductions or increases in perfusion, such as immediately after removing a vascular clamp. These subtle yet critical changes, typically only visible later on MRI scans, could now be detected live, according to the study published in Nature Scientific Reports. The approach may also benefit other procedures like kidney transplants, where monitoring organ perfusion is vital. Future research aims to evaluate the technique’s predictive value for stroke and further integrate it into surgical practice to reduce complications and improve patient outcomes.

“Our accurate and high-resolution measurement of blood flow in the brain allows for early detection of reduced perfusion by quantitative analysis of UPDI, such that surgeons can take timely precautions during the operation and prevent severe complications, such as cerebral infarction,” said Massimo Mischi, chair of the Signal Processing Systems Group at Eindhoven University of Technology.


Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Ultrasound Needle Guidance System
SonoSite L25
New
Ureteral Dilatation Balloon
Dornier Equinox
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Wearable Microneedle System Monitors Glucose and Drug Levels in Real Time
Patient Monitoring System Significantly Reduces Severity of IV Injuries in NICU
New Ventilation Mode Could Improve Outcomes for Critically Ill Patients
Image: The wireless wearable platform minimizes the energy required for light sources (Photo courtesy of KAIST)

Ambient Light Powered Wireless Wearable Platform Enables 24-Hour Health Monitoring

Miniaturizing and reducing the weight of wearable medical devices remains a critical hurdle in enabling continuous health monitoring, especially for vital signs like heart rate, blood oxygen saturation,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in E...
Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Image: A research collaboration aims to further advance findings in human genomics research in cardiovascular diseases (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovascular Therapies

A research collaboration will focus on the joint discovery of novel therapeutic approaches based on findings in human genomics research related to cardiovascular diseases. Bayer (Berlin, Germany) and... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE