We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
19 Aug 2025 - 21 Aug 2025
Expo Med – Hospitalar Mexico 2025
21 Aug 2025 - 23 Aug 2025
Medical Fair China 2025
29 Aug 2025 - 01 Sep 2025
ESC Congress 2025 - European Society of Cardiology

AI Cuts Diagnostic Delays in Prostate Cancer

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 Aug 2025

Accurately identifying the extent of prostate cancer is critical to treatment planning, but remains a significant challenge in oncology. More...

Traditional diagnostic methods often result in underestimation of cancer margins, leading to suboptimal interventions. Physicians face difficulty in precisely outlining cancer margins while minimizing damage to non-cancerous tissue. This limitation affects the efficacy of treatments such as focal therapy and may compromise patient outcomes. Now, a new study has demonstrated that using artificial intelligence (AI) significantly improves physicians’ ability to define prostate cancer margins, enhancing diagnostic precision and minimizing misidentification of cancer extent. By analyzing a patient’s MRI data, fusion biopsy, pathology, and biomarkers, AI identifies subtle patterns and indicators of cancerous tissues that are often undetectable in traditional imaging methods.

The study found that Avenda Health’s (Culver City, CA, USA) AI-powered cancer mapping technology called Unfold AI improved the abilities of urologists and radiologists in identifying cancer extent by 45x. In a multi-reader, multi-case study involving seven urologists and three radiologists from five institutions, researchers tested the performance of Unfold AI in comparison to traditional cognitive and hemi-gland cancer margin assessments. Each physician evaluated 50 prostate cancer cases by first defining cancer margins manually, then repeating the task after a four-week interval using the AI-assisted software. The study aimed to evaluate how well Unfold AI could support clinicians in delineating cancer boundaries with accuracy while reducing the inclusion of healthy tissue.

The findings, published in The Journal of Urology, showed that AI-assisted cancer margins achieved a balanced accuracy of 84.7 percent, outperforming cognitively-defined (67.2 percent) and hemi-gland (75.9 percent) approaches. Unfold AI also significantly reduced the underestimation of cancer extent, with a negative margin rate of 72.8 percent compared to just 1.6 percent for cognitively-defined margins. These results suggest that integrating AI tools like Unfold AI into clinical workflows can lead to more precise and effective treatment strategies, ultimately improving patient care. The technology’s recognition by the American Medical Association as a Category III CPT code further signals its potential for widespread adoption. Future plans include expanding the use of Unfold AI to support physicians in delivering more personalized and data-driven prostate cancer interventions.

"This study is important because it shows the ability of AI to not only replicate expert physicians, but to go beyond human ability. By increasing the accuracy of cancer identification in the prostate, more precise and effective treatment methods can be prescribed for patients," said Dr. Wayne G. Brisbane, MD, co-author and physician researcher involved in the study.

Related Links:
Avenda Health 


Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
New
Floor‑Mounted Digital X‑Ray System
MasteRad MX30+
VTE Prevention System
Flowtron ACS900
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
AI Model Detects Hidden Diabetes Risk by Reading Glucose Spikes
Wearable Wound Monitoring Device to Improve Chronic Infection Care
World's First Wearable-Powered System Predicts Acute Inflammation With 90% Sensi...
Image: The brain-based biomarker can predict whether mild cognitive impairment will develop into Alzheimer’s disease (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Brain-Based Biomarker Could Predict Alzheimer’s Disease Progression

Alzheimer’s disease remains a major public health concern, with early detection being one of the most critical challenges. Mild cognitive impairment often precedes Alzheimer’s, but predicting which individuals... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in E...
Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Image: A research collaboration aims to further advance findings in human genomics research in cardiovascular diseases (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovascular Therapies

A research collaboration will focus on the joint discovery of novel therapeutic approaches based on findings in human genomics research related to cardiovascular diseases. Bayer (Berlin, Germany) and... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE