Surgical Micro-Robot Sees and Corrects Movements from Within

In microsurgery, achieving precise movement is essential, as even slight deviations can compromise patient outcomes. More...

Traditional robotic instruments face challenges such as environmental forces, surgeon tremors, and limitations of actuators like piezoelectric beams, which are prone to drift and hysteresis without real-time correction. Most systems rely on external sensors or cameras to provide feedback, but these additions increase bulk and complicate use in minimally invasive or confined environments. Compliant mechanisms, though promising due to their compactness and lack of backlash, still depend on accurate feedback to function in clinical settings. This creates a need for a compact, high-resolution internal feedback system to enable stable and autonomous microrobotic control. Now, researchers have developed a compact robotic system that can sense and correct its own motion in real time, enabling micrometer-level accuracy without relying on external infrastructure.

Researchers from Imperial College London and the University of Glasgow have developed the first microrobot capable of internally visualizing and correcting its movement using fully onboard visual feedback. The innovation, published in Microsystems & Nanoengineering, introduces a piezoelectric-driven delta robot enhanced with an integrated endoscope camera and AprilTag markers for internal motion tracking. Inspired by origami structures and delta mechanisms, the robot features piezoelectric beams embedded within a 3D-printed compliant framework. It replaces conventional joints with flexure-based elements to ensure precise, backlash-free movement across three degrees of freedom. For feedback, a miniature borescope camera is installed beneath the platform to monitor AprilTag fiducials. A PID-based control system processes the onboard visual data to continuously adjust motion and compensate for disruptions like gravity, allowing the robot to autonomously follow programmed paths without external sensors.

In experimental testing, the robot demonstrated its ability to trace intricate 3D trajectories with high repeatability and resilience under applied loads. It achieved a root-mean-square motion accuracy of 7.5 μm, a precision of 8.1 μm, and a resolution of 10 μm. The closed-loop system consistently outperformed open-loop configurations, especially under external disturbances. This internally regulated design sets a new benchmark by combining onboard sensing, simplicity of fabrication, and surgical adaptability. The platform shows strong potential for minimally invasive applications such as catheter navigation and laser tissue resection. Future iterations could incorporate high frame-rate cameras and advanced depth tracking to enhance z-axis responsiveness. Its scalable architecture makes it promising for specialized procedures like endomicroscopy and neurosurgery, ushering in a new era of reliable, self-correcting microrobotics.

"This development represents a paradigm shift in micro-robotics," said Dr. Xu Chen, lead author of the study. "Our approach allows a surgical microrobot to track and adjust its own motion without relying on external infrastructure. By integrating vision directly into the robot, we achieve higher reliability, portability, and precision—critical traits for real-world medical applications. We believe this technology sets a new standard for future surgical tools that need to operate independently within the human body."