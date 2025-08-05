We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
06 Aug 2025 - 08 Aug 2025
Indo Health Care 2025
19 Aug 2025 - 21 Aug 2025
Expo Med – Hospitalar Mexico 2025
21 Aug 2025 - 23 Aug 2025
Medical Fair China 2025

Surgical Micro-Robot Sees and Corrects Movements from Within

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 05 Aug 2025

In microsurgery, achieving precise movement is essential, as even slight deviations can compromise patient outcomes. More...

Traditional robotic instruments face challenges such as environmental forces, surgeon tremors, and limitations of actuators like piezoelectric beams, which are prone to drift and hysteresis without real-time correction. Most systems rely on external sensors or cameras to provide feedback, but these additions increase bulk and complicate use in minimally invasive or confined environments. Compliant mechanisms, though promising due to their compactness and lack of backlash, still depend on accurate feedback to function in clinical settings. This creates a need for a compact, high-resolution internal feedback system to enable stable and autonomous microrobotic control. Now, researchers have developed a compact robotic system that can sense and correct its own motion in real time, enabling micrometer-level accuracy without relying on external infrastructure.

Researchers from Imperial College London and the University of Glasgow have developed the first microrobot capable of internally visualizing and correcting its movement using fully onboard visual feedback. The innovation, published in Microsystems & Nanoengineering, introduces a piezoelectric-driven delta robot enhanced with an integrated endoscope camera and AprilTag markers for internal motion tracking. Inspired by origami structures and delta mechanisms, the robot features piezoelectric beams embedded within a 3D-printed compliant framework. It replaces conventional joints with flexure-based elements to ensure precise, backlash-free movement across three degrees of freedom. For feedback, a miniature borescope camera is installed beneath the platform to monitor AprilTag fiducials. A PID-based control system processes the onboard visual data to continuously adjust motion and compensate for disruptions like gravity, allowing the robot to autonomously follow programmed paths without external sensors.

In experimental testing, the robot demonstrated its ability to trace intricate 3D trajectories with high repeatability and resilience under applied loads. It achieved a root-mean-square motion accuracy of 7.5 μm, a precision of 8.1 μm, and a resolution of 10 μm. The closed-loop system consistently outperformed open-loop configurations, especially under external disturbances. This internally regulated design sets a new benchmark by combining onboard sensing, simplicity of fabrication, and surgical adaptability. The platform shows strong potential for minimally invasive applications such as catheter navigation and laser tissue resection. Future iterations could incorporate high frame-rate cameras and advanced depth tracking to enhance z-axis responsiveness. Its scalable architecture makes it promising for specialized procedures like endomicroscopy and neurosurgery, ushering in a new era of reliable, self-correcting microrobotics.

"This development represents a paradigm shift in micro-robotics," said Dr. Xu Chen, lead author of the study. "Our approach allows a surgical microrobot to track and adjust its own motion without relying on external infrastructure. By integrating vision directly into the robot, we achieve higher reliability, portability, and precision—critical traits for real-world medical applications. We believe this technology sets a new standard for future surgical tools that need to operate independently within the human body."


Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
New
Electric Bed
DIXION Intensive Care Bed
New
Digital Color Doppler Ultrasound System
MS22Plus
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Wearable Wound Monitoring Device to Improve Chronic Infection Care
World's First Wearable-Powered System Predicts Acute Inflammation With 90% Sensi...
Swallowable Biosensor Pill Tracks Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Image: Wearable sensors and AI could transform detection and management of pre-diabetes (Photo courtesy of Scripps Research)

AI Model Detects Hidden Diabetes Risk by Reading Glucose Spikes

Clinicians often rely on the HbA1c test to diagnose pre-diabetes and type 2 diabetes, as it provides a snapshot of average blood glucose over several months. However, this test cannot predict who is most... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in E...
Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Image: A research collaboration aims to further advance findings in human genomics research in cardiovascular diseases (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovascular Therapies

A research collaboration will focus on the joint discovery of novel therapeutic approaches based on findings in human genomics research related to cardiovascular diseases. Bayer (Berlin, Germany) and... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE