New Implant Enables Women to Access Hip Resurfacing Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 07 Aug 2025

Hip resurfacing is a less invasive alternative to total hip replacement, often preferred for younger and more active patients as it preserves more of the natural bone and allows greater post-operative mobility. More...

However, this option has long been unavailable to women and men with smaller femoral heads—defined as less than 50 millimeters in diameter—due to complications associated with existing metal implants. These implants were not optimized for women’s hip anatomy and often released metal particles into the body, leading to tissue reactions and high failure rates. As a result, women and smaller men have been excluded from this form of treatment, despite making up a significant portion of hip replacement patients. Now, a new implant design addresses these limitations by offering a safer and anatomically compatible option, enabling broader access to hip resurfacing surgery.

The H1 implant, developed by Embody Orthopedic (London, UK), is designed using ceramic rather than metal to coat the two faces of the hip joint, the implant avoids particle-related side effects and is compatible with the natural contours of both female and male joints. Ceramic is more wear-resistant and biocompatible, reducing the risk of complications. This innovative solution allows resurfacing for individuals previously deemed ineligible for the procedure.

The device enables the retention of living bone structure, supporting strength and flexibility post-surgery, which aids in maintaining health and mobility. In clinical trials involving over 100 patients, those who received the implant were able to resume physical activities such as swimming and cycling within six weeks of surgery. Long-term monitoring of patient performance has shown continued improvement, with some individuals achieving even better outcomes five years after surgery compared to their first-year results.

With over 100 patients now more than five years post-operation, the H1 implant appears to perform comparably to other well-designed hip resurfacing devices. The device has now been awarded the CE mark—the first hip resurfacing device to be certified under the European Union’s new Medical Device Regulation (MDR) guidelines—and is the first non-metal resurfacing implant approved globally. It will now be available across Europe and in other CE mark-recognizing countries.

"We are really pleased that our new implant enables women and smaller men to benefit from hip resurfacing. Resurfacing has always been an effective option for active and younger patients who don’t need a total hip replacement, but for 10 years its use has been restricted to large men," said Professor Justin Cobb, Co-Founder of Embody Orthopedic. “Alongside improving the picture for women, the new implant also reduces the risk of side effects.”

Related Links:
Embody Orthopedic


