We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Pioneering One-Stage Hybrid Surgery Ensures Safer Outcomes in Brain and Spine Tumors

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 27 Aug 2025

Hypervascular tumors of the central nervous system (CNS), such as meningiomas, hemangioblastomas, and paragangliomas, are among the most difficult conditions for neurosurgeons to manage. More...

Their dense vascular networks obscure tumor boundaries and increase the risk of severe bleeding and neurological damage. Conventional treatment relies on a two-stage process—embolization followed days later by resection—which can cause swelling, hemorrhage, and treatment delays. Now, a single procedure combines embolization and resection for safer outcomes in hypervascular CNS tumors.

Neurosurgeons at Beijing Tiantan Hospital (Beijing, China) have pioneered a one-stage hybrid surgery that combines embolization and tumor removal in a single procedure. The technique was evaluated in a decade-long clinical study involving 31 patients treated between 2014 and 2024. Conducted in a hybrid operating room equipped for both endovascular and open neurosurgical procedures, this approach enables seamless transition from embolization to resection during the same anesthesia session.

The hybrid method involves selective embolization of deep or surgically inaccessible arterial feeders while leaving superficial vessels for surgical management. Embolic materials included ethylene vinyl alcohol copolymer, detachable coils, and silk suture fragments, with balloon catheters occasionally used for temporary vascular control. Rather than aiming for complete blockage, the strategy reduces intraoperative bleeding while ensuring immediate tumor removal.

The study reported gross-total removal in 71 percent of cases, near-total removal in 19.4 percent, and partial removal in 9.7 percent. Intraoperative blood loss was on average more than one liter lower than that seen in staged procedures, and importantly, no embolization-related complications were observed. At discharge, 87 percent of patients had stable or improved neurological function, and two-thirds were symptom-free one year later.

These findings, published in the Chinese Neurosurgical Journal, suggest the hybrid approach not only minimizes risk but also improves efficiency in treating hypervascular CNS tumors. By integrating endovascular and surgical steps, operative time and patient stress are reduced. If validated in larger trials, this one-stage method could become the new standard for managing these high-risk conditions, offering safer and more effective outcomes compared to staged treatments.

“Our experience shows that the one-stage hybrid operation is both safe and effective for managing hypervascular CNS tumors,” said lead investigator Professor Yi Lu, while adding that although the study results were promising, larger prospective studies will still be needed to confirm its advantages over conventional staged treatments.

Related Links:
Beijing Tiantan Hospital 


Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
New
Radiation Safety Barrier
RayShield Intensi-Barrier
New
Pressure Guidewire
SavvyWire
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Bee-Stinger-Inspired Microneedle Delivers Drugs, Stimulates Healing and Monitors...
Blood Markers and ECG Patterns Could Provide Early Warning for Hidden Heart Risks...
Multidimensional Diagnostic Approach Identifies Previously Missed At-Risk COPD P...
Image: AI-enhanced ECG can identify patients at future risk of dangerous ‘heart block’ condition (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

AI-Enhanced ECG Identifies Patients at Future Risk of Heart Block

Heart block is caused by problems with the electrical signals moving from the upper to lower chambers of the heart as it beats. This can slow the heartbeat or cause skipped beats, leading to fainting,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in E...
Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Image: A research collaboration aims to further advance findings in human genomics research in cardiovascular diseases (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovascular Therapies

A research collaboration will focus on the joint discovery of novel therapeutic approaches based on findings in human genomics research related to cardiovascular diseases. Bayer (Berlin, Germany) and... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE