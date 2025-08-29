First Human Spinal Cord Repair Using Patient Own Cells Could Cure Paralysis

Spinal cord injuries caused by trauma such as car accidents, falls, or combat injuries can sever the chain of electrical signals between the brain and muscles. More...

Unlike skin cells, neurons do not regenerate, and over time, scar tissue forms at the injury site, blocking signals permanently. Patients are left paralyzed below the injury, and current treatments cannot restore motor function. Now, a groundbreaking research project offers hope for reversing this condition.

Researchers at Tel Aviv University and biotech company, Matricelf (Ness Ziona, Israel) have developed a personalized engineered spinal cord built from the patient’s own cells. The technology begins by taking blood cells and reprogramming them into embryonic stem cell-like cells. Fatty tissue from the patient is then used to extract collagen and sugars, which are turned into a hydrogel scaffold. When combined, these components mimic spinal cord development and produce a transplantable tissue.

Preclinical studies published in Advanced Science demonstrated remarkable results. Rats with chronic paralysis regained the ability to walk normally after receiving the engineered implants. The success in animal models supported moving into clinical development. Israel’s Ministry of Health has granted preliminary approval for “compassionate use” trials in eight patients. The procedure involves removing scar tissue at the injury site and implanting the engineered spinal cord, allowing fusion with healthy areas above and below the damage.

The first human surgery is expected to take place soon in Israel, marking the beginning of a trial for paralyzed patients. If successful, the approach could transform spinal cord repair into a treatable condition, eliminating risks of immune rejection since each cord is made from the patient’s own cells. The therapy holds potential to redefine regenerative medicine and create a new standard of care for millions living with paralysis worldwide. The research team aims to expand trials and accelerate clinical translation in the coming years.

“For the first time, we are translating years of successful preclinical work into a procedure for people living with paralysis,” said Gil Hakim, CEO of Matricelf. “Our approach, using each patient’s own cells to engineer a new spinal cord, eliminates key safety risks and positions Matricelf at the forefront of regenerative medicine. If successful, this therapy has the potential to define a new standard of care in spinal cord repair, addressing a multi-billion-dollar market with no effective solutions today.”

Related Links:

Tel Aviv University

Matricelf