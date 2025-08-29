We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Implantable Biodegradable Scaffold Helps Broken Bones Regrow Quickly

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 29 Aug 2025

For most broken bones, natural healing occurs while the patient wears a cast or brace. More...

However, severe or complex fractures often require surgical intervention with grafts, scaffolds, or metal fixation devices to ensure proper alignment and regrowth. These cases highlight the need for better solutions that not only stabilize bone but also actively accelerate healing. Now, researchers have developed a new biodegradable implant to meet this challenge.

Researchers at Penn State (University Park, PA, USA) created CitraBoneQMg, an implantable scaffold that combines magnesium and glutamine with citric acid to stimulate bone regrowth. Unlike traditional citric acid–based implants, this new scaffold harnesses natural molecules found in the body and food to enhance intracellular energy metabolism. The materials work synergistically to regulate key energy pathways, AMPK and mTORC1, providing stem cells with the power to grow and differentiate into bone.

To evaluate the device, the team implanted CitraBoneQMg into cranial defects in rats and compared bone healing to that achieved with citric acid–only scaffolds and traditional bone materials. The study, published in Science Advances, demonstrated that the new scaffold supported bone growth with superior results while maintaining safety and biocompatibility.

After 12 weeks, bone growth around the injury increased by 56% compared to citric acid–only scaffolds and by 185% compared to traditional bone materials. In addition to bone regeneration, researchers observed nerve repair and anti-inflammatory effects at the implant site. The scaffold also showed inherent photoluminescent and photoacoustic properties, making it easy to track in vivo using imaging techniques.

The findings suggest that releasing nutrients directly at the site of injury via the scaffold enables higher concentrations to reach bone cells compared to oral supplements. The implant may therefore offer a streamlined way to promote long-term healing while providing imaging advantages for monitoring patient recovery. Researchers plan to continue refining the technology and exploring its applications in broader orthopedic care.

“The three molecules work as a healing recipe for the bone, paving the way for a new way of thinking of bone repair,” said Su Yan, Assistant Research Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Penn State and co-corresponding author of the study. “Alongside rapid bone growth, we also saw nerve regeneration and anti-inflammation properties at the site of the scaffold, two elements that are important to long-term healing of the bone.”

