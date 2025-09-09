World’s First Custom Anterior Cervical Spine Surgery Performed Using Personalized Implant

Anterior cervical fusion has been performed since the 1950s and is one of the most common spine procedures. More...

Traditional implants are designed as one-size-fits-all, which can affect spinal alignment, healing, and patient mobility. This limitation has driven the search for more precise, patient-specific solutions. A groundbreaking procedure has now demonstrated how advanced technology can deliver fully personalized implants to improve surgical outcomes.

UC San Diego Health (San Diego, CA, USA) has become the first health system in the world to perform an anterior cervical spine surgery using a fully personalized implant. The approach combines advanced imaging, artificial intelligence (AI), and 3D printing to create an implant tailored to each patient’s anatomy. Detailed scans are used for measurement, AI planning defines the design, and the final implant is 3D printed in medical-grade titanium for surgical use.

The first surgery, conducted in July 2025, involved removing a damaged disc and implanting the customized device. By preserving healthy anatomy and improving spinal support, the new implant method allows for better alignment, reduced complications, and faster recovery compared to standard implants. The milestone marks a significant shift in how complex spinal surgeries are performed, offering a more individualized approach to care.

This level of customization could transform treatment for conditions such as spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, and spinal deformities. Patients may regain mobility sooner, experience less pain, and avoid repeat corrective surgeries, significantly improving quality of life. Researchers envision a future where implants for the spine, hip, or knee are made for one person rather than mass-produced, expanding the reach of personalized medicine.

“Every spine is unique, just like a fingerprint. With this technology, we can create an implant specifically for each patient, instead of asking their body to adapt to a standard device. It’s a fundamental shift in how we approach complex spine surgery,” said Joseph Osorio, MD, PhD, associate professor of neurological surgery at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine. “We envision a future where every implant, whether for the spine, hip, or knee, is made for one person, not mass-produced for everyone.”

