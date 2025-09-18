We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Urine Test Could Predict Outcome of Cartilage Transplant Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 18 Sep 2025

Cartilage transplant surgery provides an alternative to artificial joint replacements by using donor tissue to restore knee function. More...

While many patients benefit, outcomes can vary, leaving uncertainty about who is most likely to succeed. Now, new research has revealed that urine samples contain protein biomarkers that may help predict surgical results, offering a noninvasive way to guide treatment decisions before performing any invasive procedures.

A team of researchers at the University of Missouri (Columbia, MO, USA) has been investigating biological markers to predict the outcomes of osteochondral allograft transplantation, a knee procedure that replaces damaged cartilage with healthy donor tissue. This approach preserves the patient’s natural joint rather than relying on artificial materials. The team analyzed protein biomarkers in urine, which fluctuate with age and other factors, making them dynamic indicators for surgical candidacy that can change over time.

The study identified nine proteins strongly associated with poor outcomes after surgery. Patients with elevated levels of these proteins were significantly less likely to experience success with the transplant. The findings, published in The Journal of Knee Surgery, demonstrate the potential for urine-based biomarker testing to guide patient selection and improve precision in orthopedic medicine.

This discovery could empower patients and clinicians to make more informed choices about the timing and type of knee surgery. Because biomarker levels are not fixed, patients who are not initially good candidates may later qualify, enabling flexible and personalized care. The research marks a shift from optimizing the surgery itself to optimizing the patient for surgery, laying the groundwork for more tailored orthopedic solutions.

“We’ve spent 15 years focused on optimizing the surgery for the patient, and now we are focusing on optimizing the patient for the surgery. These protein biomarkers give us important clues as to who can best benefit from this particular surgery,” said Jimi Cook, DVM ‘94, PhD ‘98, who led the research team. “By better understanding which protein biomarkers are linked with unsuccessful outcomes, we can determine the best data-driven treatment plan for each individual with knee pain before doing any invasive procedures.”

Related Links:
University of Missouri


Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
New
Semi‑Automatic Defibrillator
Heart Save AED (ED300)
New
LED Surgical Lamp
ACEMST35/57
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
AI Model Identifies AF Patients Requiring Blood Thinners to Prevent Stroke
Soft Robot Intubation Device Could Save Lives
Bee-Sting Inspired Wearable Microneedles to Revolutionize Drug Delivery
Image: Wearable sensors can track physiological changes before, during and after pregnancy (Photo courtesy of Giulia Milan/Scripps Research)

Wearable Devices Could Revolutionize Pregnancy Monitoring and Detect Abnormalities

Pregnancy complications such as miscarriage and preterm birth remain major risks to maternal and child health, especially in the United States, where more than 2 million women live in maternal care deserts.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
World’s First Custom Anterior Cervical Spine Surgery Performed Using Personalized...
Implantable Biodegradable Scaffold Helps Broken Bones Regrow Quickly
First Human Spinal Cord Repair Using Patient Own Cells Could Cure Paralysis
Image: The novel approach combining MRI, fluid dynamics, and custom algorithms predicts brain cancer recurrence sites (photo courtesy of AdobeStock)

Novel Method Uses Interstitial Fluid Flow to Predict Where Brain Tumor Can Grow Next

Glioblastoma is one of the most aggressive brain cancers, with patients surviving on average only 15 months after diagnosis. Surgery and radiation can temporarily control the tumor, but the disease almost... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE