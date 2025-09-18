Urine Test Could Predict Outcome of Cartilage Transplant Surgery

Cartilage transplant surgery provides an alternative to artificial joint replacements by using donor tissue to restore knee function. More...

While many patients benefit, outcomes can vary, leaving uncertainty about who is most likely to succeed. Now, new research has revealed that urine samples contain protein biomarkers that may help predict surgical results, offering a noninvasive way to guide treatment decisions before performing any invasive procedures.

A team of researchers at the University of Missouri (Columbia, MO, USA) has been investigating biological markers to predict the outcomes of osteochondral allograft transplantation, a knee procedure that replaces damaged cartilage with healthy donor tissue. This approach preserves the patient’s natural joint rather than relying on artificial materials. The team analyzed protein biomarkers in urine, which fluctuate with age and other factors, making them dynamic indicators for surgical candidacy that can change over time.

The study identified nine proteins strongly associated with poor outcomes after surgery. Patients with elevated levels of these proteins were significantly less likely to experience success with the transplant. The findings, published in The Journal of Knee Surgery, demonstrate the potential for urine-based biomarker testing to guide patient selection and improve precision in orthopedic medicine.

This discovery could empower patients and clinicians to make more informed choices about the timing and type of knee surgery. Because biomarker levels are not fixed, patients who are not initially good candidates may later qualify, enabling flexible and personalized care. The research marks a shift from optimizing the surgery itself to optimizing the patient for surgery, laying the groundwork for more tailored orthopedic solutions.

“We’ve spent 15 years focused on optimizing the surgery for the patient, and now we are focusing on optimizing the patient for the surgery. These protein biomarkers give us important clues as to who can best benefit from this particular surgery,” said Jimi Cook, DVM ‘94, PhD ‘98, who led the research team. “By better understanding which protein biomarkers are linked with unsuccessful outcomes, we can determine the best data-driven treatment plan for each individual with knee pain before doing any invasive procedures.”

Related Links:

University of Missouri