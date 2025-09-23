We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Micro Imaging Device Paired with Endoscope Spots Cancers at Earlier Stage

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 23 Sep 2025

Digestive system cancers are among the most common cancers, with hundreds of thousands of new cases and deaths reported annually in the United States. More...

Standard endoscopy, the main diagnostic method for gastrointestinal cancers, can miss about 10% of cases, leading to delayed or missed diagnoses. Detecting subtle differences in tissues at earlier stages is critical to improving survival. Now, researchers have developed an advanced imaging tool for earlier identification of cancers and other conditions affecting the digestive system.

Researchers at The University of Texas at Dallas have created a micro-imaging device that can be paired with an endoscope to identify cancer cells earlier. The prototype designed by the research team uses LED lighting and hyperspectral imaging to capture near-infrared and ultraviolet wavelengths beyond what conventional cameras detect. The compact design allows integration into existing endoscopy systems to improve detection during digestive system examinations.

Hyperspectral imaging, originally developed for satellites and telescopes, produces detailed spectral signatures of tissue by analyzing how cells absorb and reflect light. By extending imaging into ultraviolet and near-infrared ranges, the device reveals subtle cellular differences invisible to the human eye. The technology captures hundreds of wavelengths in real time, creating spectral fingerprints unique to different tissue types, which could help physicians detect cancers more accurately.

Researchers published their findings in the Journal of Medical Imaging, reporting that the device was successfully tested on tissue samples. The LED-based system produced hyperspectral data quickly enough to generate real-time images during medical procedures. While the prototype is not yet approved for use in patients, it represents a significant advance in bringing hyperspectral imaging to clinical applications.

Future work aims to miniaturize the technology further for handheld and even personal devices such as smartphones or pens, enabling everyday scanning of skin, mouth, or other tissues. This approach could democratize cancer detection, reduce unnecessary biopsies, and find cancers at earlier stages. By combining hyperspectral imaging with artificial intelligence (AI), the system may eventually deliver wireless results to the cloud for rapid assessment and referral.

“Basically, you could complete the scan, and the information would be wirelessly transferred to the cloud. Then, AI may determine the lesion is suspicious and refer the person to a medical center for follow-up,” said Dr. Baowei Fei, professor of bioengineering at The University of Texas at Dallas and director of the Center for Imaging and Surgical Innovation. “Our goal is to produce imaging systems that are really affordable as well as cost-effective, meaning they could find cancers at earlier stages and reduce the need for unnecessary tissue removal and testing.”

Related Links:
The University of Texas at Dallas


