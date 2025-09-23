Spider-Inspired Magnetic Soft Robots to Perform Minimally Invasive GI Tract Procedures

The gastrointestinal (GI) tract is vital for digestion, nutrient absorption, and waste elimination, but it is also prone to cancers and other serious conditions. More...

Standard endoscopy is widely used for diagnosis and treatment, but the procedure is invasive, often uncomfortable, and limited in its ability to reach deep or complex regions of the GI tract. These challenges highlight the need for less invasive and more effective tools to detect and treat GI diseases earlier and with greater precision. Now, new research is advancing the potential applications of bio-inspired magnetic soft robots (BMSRs) in minimally invasive GI treatment.

The BMSRs developed by researchers at the University of Macau to navigate the GI tract were modeled after the golden wheel spider, an arachnid known for its rolling movements across varied terrain. Built using flexible, deformable materials instead of rigid components, the BMSRs minimize the risk of tissue damage and patient discomfort while moving through the digestive system.

The robots are controlled externally by a rotating magnetic field, eliminating the need for onboard motors. Their unique design allows them to climb inclined and inverted surfaces, overcoming barriers such as mucus, folds, and organ height differences of up to 8 cm. Combined with an endoscope, the system provides real-time visual feedback for navigation, making it suitable for drug delivery and minimally invasive procedures.

In early validation studies, the BMSRs were tested inside sections of the GI tract from deceased animals with similar features to humans. The robots successfully reached target sites and delivered drugs without damaging surrounding tissues. The results of these experiments, published in the International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing, demonstrate the feasibility of the technology and its potential role in future biomedical applications.

If proven safe and biocompatible, the robots could be tested in live animals and eventually in human clinical trials. Their ability to navigate complex environments while carrying therapeutic agents makes them promising candidates for treating GI cancers and other digestive system disorders. This approach could improve precision drug delivery, reduce the need for invasive surgery, and transform GI care.