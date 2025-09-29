Diamond-Titanium Device Paves Way for Smart Implants that Warn of Disease Progression

Medical implants such as stents, prosthetics, and drug-release systems often rely on batteries that take up space, wear out, and eventually require replacement surgery. More...

These limitations increase risks for patients and create barriers to the development of long-lasting, self-sustaining implant technologies. Now, a novel innovation aims to overcome this challenge by harvesting energy from both flowing fluids and wireless signals, paving the way for longer-lasting implants that may never require a battery replacement.

Researchers at RMIT University (Melbourne, Australia) have developed an experimental 3D-printed device made from diamond–titanium composite. By embedding semiconductive diamond particles into titanium, the research team transformed a traditionally passive implant material into an active, multifunctional system. The innovation allows the implant to generate energy from liquid flow, receive wireless power through tissue, and sense changes in flow without requiring onboard electronics.

The device was tested in the lab using saline solutions instead of blood, demonstrating that fluid moving across its surface could produce a small but steady electrical signal. This effect is significant because most implant materials are either insulating or conducting, while this hybrid material combines both properties. The research, published in Advanced Functional Materials, demonstrates how the generated signal, when paired with wireless charging, could power low-energy medical devices.

The research team also showed that the composite can be 3D printed into complex, patient-tailored structures. This flexibility enables implants that are not only lightweight and durable but also electrically active, combining mechanical function with sensing or energy-scavenging capabilities. Such adaptability is particularly valuable for personalized implants that can both support the body and provide feedback on health conditions.

Going forward, the technology could enable medical implants that never need a battery replacement and can continuously monitor patient health. This would enable safer implantable devices that could warn of disease progression before it becomes dangerous. The researchers are now seeking partners across biomedical and other sectors to advance testing and explore real-world applications.

“Our device can remotely detect changes in liquid flow in lab tests without the need for any active electronics in the implantable portion, which offers potential for future implants that could warn of progression of disease before it becomes dangerous,” said senior lead researcher Dr. Arman Ahnood, from RMIT’s School of Engineering

Related Links:

RMIT University