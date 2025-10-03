We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Hybrid Endoscope Marks Breakthrough in Surgical Visualization

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 03 Oct 2025

For more than three decades, surgical endoscopy has depended on either rigid or flexible scopes, each with major drawbacks. More...

Rigid scopes offer precision but limit maneuverability, while flexible scopes navigate deeper but require two-handed use. These limitations can make complex procedures less efficient and more demanding for surgeons. Now, a newly developed hybrid endoscope combining the best features of rigid and flexible scopes in one streamlined platform can improve outcomes.

Outlook Surgical (Bloomington, IL, USA) has developed the revolutionary Inova 1 Towerless Endoscope System, a hybrid platform designed for surgical visualization. Specifically created for head and neck procedures, including ENT subspecialties, the device integrates seamlessly with instruments for true one-handed operation. Its towerless design removes the need for bulky cameras or light sources, making it lighter, thinner, and more portable than traditional systems.

The system features a hybrid rigid-flexible design that provides both stability and maneuverability. Instruments can attach directly to the scope, keeping the working tool in constant view while freeing the surgeon’s other hand. Additional highlights include high-definition (HD) imaging, wireless transmission, a pocket-sized control box with a built-in screen, and compatibility with third-party devices via clip-on adapters.

Early demonstrations have generated significant interest, with surgeons calling the device “intuitive,” “timesaving,” and “long overdue.” Initial feedback highlights improvements in efficiency, comfort, and procedural accuracy. These reports suggest that the system could set a new standard in surgical endoscopy by blending precision with versatility. Going forward, the technology is expected to move beyond operating rooms to office-based ENT care, urgent care, cancer detection, pediatrics, anesthesia, and critical care.

Future applications may extend into orthopedics, gastroenterology, urology, OB/GYN, and neurosurgery. Outlook Surgical has obtained FDA clearance for its Inova 1 Towerless Endoscope System and plans to launch the device commercially in early 2026, with further innovations already in development to expand its impact globally.

“Surgeons have been working with essentially the same endoscopic technology for decades,” said Dr. Willard Noyes, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Outlook Surgical. “Our hybrid system finally bridges the gap: delivering simplicity, improved access, versatility, and efficiency for physicians, while enhancing comfort, outcomes, and cost-effectiveness for patients.”

Outlook Surgical


