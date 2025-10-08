We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Surgical Treatment of Severe Carotid Artery Stenosis Benefits Blood-Brain Barrier

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 08 Oct 2025

Carotid artery stenosis occurs when fatty or calcified deposits narrow the carotid arteries, the primary vessels supplying oxygen-rich blood to the brain. More...

This condition reduces blood flow, increases the risk of stroke, and can alter the blood-brain barrier (BBB), which is a protective cellular barrier that controls the exchange of substances between the brain and bloodstream. The resulting oxygen deprivation and vascular dysfunction contribute to cognitive decline and neurological complications. Now, a new clinical study has shown that surgical intervention can restore both cerebral blood flow and BBB integrity in affected patients.

Researchers from the China National Clinical Research Center for Neurological Diseases (NCRC-ND, Beijing, China) conducted a clinical study investigating how carotid endarterectomy (CEA), which is a surgical procedure that clears arterial blockages, affects the BBB in patients with bilateral carotid artery stenosis. The study, published in the Chinese Neurosurgical Journal, included 17 patients with severe stenosis of 70% or greater in both carotid arteries. Participants underwent brain imaging through computed tomography perfusion (CTP) scans one week before and several months after surgery to measure cerebral blood flow (CBF), cerebral blood volume (CBV), mean transit time (MTT), time to peak (TTP), and BBB permeability (PS).

Before surgery, the operative side showed decreased CBF and prolonged MTT and TTP compared to the nonoperative side, indicating sluggish blood flow and delayed perfusion. CBV and PS values were similar on both sides, suggesting increased BBB permeability but no structural recovery. After surgery, however, the operative side demonstrated marked improvements—CBF increased while CBV, MTT, TTP, and PS all decreased, reflecting restored blood dynamics and normalized BBB function. The nonoperative side remained unchanged due to persistent severe blockage.

These findings confirm that CEA can reverse cerebral hemodynamic impairments and repair BBB dysfunction in treated arteries. By improving both blood flow and barrier integrity, the procedure may prevent stroke recurrence and mitigate cognitive decline associated with vascular insufficiency. The authors highlight that these effects may also support long-term neurological recovery, making the surgery valuable beyond its traditional role in stroke prevention.

The study’s results underscore the importance of early surgical management in patients with high-grade carotid stenosis. Improved understanding of BBB restoration after surgery could guide future interventions and imaging-based monitoring of recovery. Further multicenter studies are expected to explore the duration and magnitude of BBB normalization across larger populations and varying stenosis severities.

“Given the role of BBB in cognitive functions, it is important to examine if CEA can stabilize the BBB and potentially improve long-term cognitive recovery in patients with carotid artery stenosis,” said Dr. Yan Zhang, lead author.

Related Links:
NCRC-ND


Visit expo >
Gold Member
CPAP Ventilator
Somnus DM18
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Floor‑Mounted Digital X‑Ray System
MasteRad MX30+
Open Stapler
PROXIMATE Linear Cutter
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
First-Ever Medical Technology Regrows Nerves and Stops Amputations in Diabetic P...
AI Tool Reduces Serious Complications and Readmissions After Colorectal Cancer S...
Time-Released Gel Eliminates Residual Brain Tumor Cells Post Resection
Image: Dr. Derek Cool demonstrating the equipment used to deliver radioactive beads to treat patients with kidney cancer (Photo courtesy of LHSC)

Radioactive Microscopic Beads Could Treat Patients with Kidney Cancer

Kidney cancer occurs when cells in the kidney become malignant and begin to grow uncontrollably, often leading to limited treatment options when surgery is not viable. Many patients are ineligible for... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE