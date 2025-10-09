We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Laser-Based Technique Eliminates Pancreatic Tumors While Protecting Healthy Tissue

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 09 Oct 2025

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is the most common and deadliest form of pancreatic cancer, ranking as the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. More...

Current tumor ablation techniques—using lasers, heat, or chemicals—can damage surrounding healthy tissue, leading to complications and poor surgical outcomes. Researchers have now developed a new laser-based approach that precisely targets pancreatic tumors by exploiting their molecular composition, eliminating cancer cells while protecting healthy tissue.

A research team from Sichuan University (Chengdu, China), in collaboration with Nanyang Technological University (Singapore), created a high-power femtosecond mid-infrared laser system tuned to a wavelength that aligns with the collagen absorption peak. The technique leverages the unique molecular fingerprint of PDAC, which contains substantially higher levels of collagen fibers than normal pancreatic tissue. By using a wavelength of 6.1 microns—strongly absorbed by collagen—the laser selectively ablates tumor cells without harming surrounding healthy tissue.

In experiments using PDAC tumors removed from 13 patients, the laser achieved two to three times greater ablation efficiency in cancerous tissue than in healthy pancreatic samples. The findings, published in Optica, demonstrate that collagen resonance-based ablation can distinguish and remove malignant tissue with exceptional precision. The researchers also tested non-resonant wavelengths (1 and 3 microns) and confirmed that these failed to achieve the same selectivity and efficiency, underscoring the importance of precise wavelength tuning.

The system’s delivery mechanism relies on an innovative anti-resonant hollow-core fiber, developed by the Singapore-based team, with an outer diameter under 400 microns and minimal bending losses. This fiber can deliver laser energy deep within the body and can be coated with a medical-grade polyimide jacket and sapphire endcaps to enhance biocompatibility and prevent breakage. Together, these features make the technology suitable for minimally invasive or endoscopic procedures targeting collagen-rich pancreatic tumors.

This laser method could revolutionize tumor treatment by reducing surgical trauma, preserving pancreatic function, and offering a safer, more precise alternative to conventional ablation therapies. Researchers are now optimizing laser parameters and integrating optical coherence tomography to enable simultaneous imaging and ablation during procedures. Further work will include comprehensive biological safety studies and clinical trials to assess performance and feasibility in real-world surgical applications.

“Our work could lead to a new minimally invasive strategy for efficiently ablating PDAC while saving the healthy pancreas,” said Houkun Liang, Professor at Sichuan University and lead author of the study. “This could largely reduce surgical complications, preserve normal organ function and, more importantly, provide a reference for treating other tumors rich in specific biomolecules that opens a new pathway for future minimally invasive and precision oncology treatments.”

Related Links:
Sichuan University
Nanyang Technological University


Visit expo >
Gold Member
CPAP Ventilator
Somnus DM18
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
High Pressure Balloon Catheter
UroMax Ultra
Floor‑Mounted Digital X‑Ray System
MasteRad MX30+
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Radioactive Microscopic Beads Could Treat Patients with Kidney Cancer
First-Ever Medical Technology Regrows Nerves and Stops Amputations in Diabetic P...
AI Tool Reduces Serious Complications and Readmissions After Colorectal Cancer S...
Image: The new approach to fight cancer uses cold plasma that penetrates deep into tissue (Photo courtesy of INP)

Cold Plasma Penetrates Deep into Tissue to Fight Cancer

Cancer remains one of the most challenging diseases to treat, especially when malignant cells infiltrate deep into tissue layers where conventional therapies have limited reach. While existing radiation... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE