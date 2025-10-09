Laser-Based Technique Eliminates Pancreatic Tumors While Protecting Healthy Tissue

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is the most common and deadliest form of pancreatic cancer, ranking as the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. More...

Current tumor ablation techniques—using lasers, heat, or chemicals—can damage surrounding healthy tissue, leading to complications and poor surgical outcomes. Researchers have now developed a new laser-based approach that precisely targets pancreatic tumors by exploiting their molecular composition, eliminating cancer cells while protecting healthy tissue.

A research team from Sichuan University (Chengdu, China), in collaboration with Nanyang Technological University (Singapore), created a high-power femtosecond mid-infrared laser system tuned to a wavelength that aligns with the collagen absorption peak. The technique leverages the unique molecular fingerprint of PDAC, which contains substantially higher levels of collagen fibers than normal pancreatic tissue. By using a wavelength of 6.1 microns—strongly absorbed by collagen—the laser selectively ablates tumor cells without harming surrounding healthy tissue.

In experiments using PDAC tumors removed from 13 patients, the laser achieved two to three times greater ablation efficiency in cancerous tissue than in healthy pancreatic samples. The findings, published in Optica, demonstrate that collagen resonance-based ablation can distinguish and remove malignant tissue with exceptional precision. The researchers also tested non-resonant wavelengths (1 and 3 microns) and confirmed that these failed to achieve the same selectivity and efficiency, underscoring the importance of precise wavelength tuning.

The system’s delivery mechanism relies on an innovative anti-resonant hollow-core fiber, developed by the Singapore-based team, with an outer diameter under 400 microns and minimal bending losses. This fiber can deliver laser energy deep within the body and can be coated with a medical-grade polyimide jacket and sapphire endcaps to enhance biocompatibility and prevent breakage. Together, these features make the technology suitable for minimally invasive or endoscopic procedures targeting collagen-rich pancreatic tumors.

This laser method could revolutionize tumor treatment by reducing surgical trauma, preserving pancreatic function, and offering a safer, more precise alternative to conventional ablation therapies. Researchers are now optimizing laser parameters and integrating optical coherence tomography to enable simultaneous imaging and ablation during procedures. Further work will include comprehensive biological safety studies and clinical trials to assess performance and feasibility in real-world surgical applications.

“Our work could lead to a new minimally invasive strategy for efficiently ablating PDAC while saving the healthy pancreas,” said Houkun Liang, Professor at Sichuan University and lead author of the study. “This could largely reduce surgical complications, preserve normal organ function and, more importantly, provide a reference for treating other tumors rich in specific biomolecules that opens a new pathway for future minimally invasive and precision oncology treatments.”

Related Links:

Sichuan University

Nanyang Technological University