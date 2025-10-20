Bioadhesive Sponge Stops Uncontrolled Internal Bleeding During Surgery

Uncontrolled internal bleeding remains one of the most critical and life-threatening challenges in surgery and trauma care, particularly when it involves vital organs like the liver or spleen. More...

Existing hemostatic agents often fail to adhere securely to wet tissue or do not degrade safely, sometimes leading to inflammation and the need for additional surgery. Now, a new bioabsorbable hemostatic sponge offers a fast, safe, and biodegradable way to control severe internal bleeding and support wound recovery.

Developed by researchers at Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH, Pohang, South Korea), the bioadhesive sponge combines mussel adhesive protein with decellularized extracellular matrix (dECM). Inspired by the natural stickiness of mussels and the structural properties of biological tissues, the design enables strong tissue adhesion and promotes healing. The composite sponge rapidly absorbs blood and firmly attaches to injured tissues while activating the body’s natural coagulation pathways for accelerated clot formation and stabilization.

In preclinical tests using an anticoagulated liver injury model, the sponge adhered tightly to damaged tissue and achieved highly effective hemostasis. Bleeding time was significantly shortened, and total blood loss markedly decreased compared to conventional materials. The results, published in Advanced Healthcare Materials, also showed that the sponge caused less inflammation and tissue damage while enhancing wound stabilization during the early healing phase.

In addition to its strong adhesive and biodegradable properties, the sponge addresses key limitations of current hemostatic technologies by eliminating the risk of foreign-body retention and secondary complications. The material’s bioabsorbable nature reduces the need for surgical removal, while its bioactive components support faster tissue recovery. The research demonstrates a new way to safely and effectively manage internal organ bleeding, and researchers plan to explore clinical applications in trauma surgery.

“This composite sponge can stop bleeding quickly and safely even in severe internal injuries that were previously difficult to control,” said POSTECH Professor Hyung Joon Cha, who led the study. “By reducing the need for additional surgeries and supporting faster recovery, it has the potential to greatly improve patient care.”

