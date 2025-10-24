We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Novel Glue Prevents Complications After Breast Cancer Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 24 Oct 2025

Seroma and prolonged lymphorrhea are among the most common complications following axillary lymphadenectomy in breast cancer patients. More...

These postoperative issues can delay recovery and postpone the start of adjuvant therapy, directly affecting treatment outcomes and patient quality of life. To prevent these complications, researchers investigated a new intraoperative approach that uses an adhesive to seal tissues and minimize fluid accumulation after surgery.

Researchers at Sechenov University (Moscow, Russia) have developed and evaluated a latex-based tissue adhesive (LTA) designed to reduce postoperative lymphorrhea and seroma formation following axillary lymph node dissection. The adhesive technique is simple, biocompatible, and rapidly polymerizes upon application. Unlike expensive biological adhesives, this latex-based material is affordable and easy to implement in routine clinical practice.

In a prospective study involving 65 patients with stage IIb–III breast cancer, participants were divided into two groups. The LTA group underwent surgery with the latex-based adhesive and no drain placement, while the control group received standard silicone vacuum drains. The results, published in the Chinese Journal of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, showed that by the tenth postoperative day, wound exudate volume in the LTA group was 84.8% lower than in the control group (8.2 mL vs 54.1 mL).

Patients treated with the tissue adhesive experienced shorter hospital stays—8 to 10 days compared to 14 to 16 days in the control group—and required fewer postoperative aspirations. No infections or allergic reactions were observed, even in the absence of suction drains. These findings suggest that the adhesive could serve as a cost-effective alternative or complement to traditional drainage systems, reducing recovery time and complications while supporting earlier initiation of cancer treatment.

“Our results indicate that tissue adhesive can either replace or complement drainage systems, reduce complications and accelerate recovery. This has direct relevance for the timely initiation of cancer treatment and for improving patients’ quality of life,” said corresponding author Dr. Viktoriia Nebezheva.


Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Silver Member
X-Ray QA Device
Accu-Gold+ Touch Pro
Gas Consumption Analyzer
Anesthetic Gas Consumption Analyzer
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
AI Identifies Children in ER Likely to Develop Sepsis Within 48 Hours
New Radiofrequency Therapy Slows Glioblastoma Growth
Battery-Free Wireless Multi-Sensing Platform Revolutionizes Pressure Injury Dete...
Image: The improved ability of wearable health devices can help accurately detect when a patient is coughing (Photo courtesy of Edgar Lobaton/NC State University)

Improved Cough-Detection Technology Aids Health Monitoring

Coughing serves as an important biomarker for tracking a variety of conditions and can help monitor the progress of respiratory diseases or predict when someone’s asthma is being exacerbated.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE