Novel Glue Prevents Complications After Breast Cancer Surgery

Seroma and prolonged lymphorrhea are among the most common complications following axillary lymphadenectomy in breast cancer patients. More...

These postoperative issues can delay recovery and postpone the start of adjuvant therapy, directly affecting treatment outcomes and patient quality of life. To prevent these complications, researchers investigated a new intraoperative approach that uses an adhesive to seal tissues and minimize fluid accumulation after surgery.

Researchers at Sechenov University (Moscow, Russia) have developed and evaluated a latex-based tissue adhesive (LTA) designed to reduce postoperative lymphorrhea and seroma formation following axillary lymph node dissection. The adhesive technique is simple, biocompatible, and rapidly polymerizes upon application. Unlike expensive biological adhesives, this latex-based material is affordable and easy to implement in routine clinical practice.

In a prospective study involving 65 patients with stage IIb–III breast cancer, participants were divided into two groups. The LTA group underwent surgery with the latex-based adhesive and no drain placement, while the control group received standard silicone vacuum drains. The results, published in the Chinese Journal of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, showed that by the tenth postoperative day, wound exudate volume in the LTA group was 84.8% lower than in the control group (8.2 mL vs 54.1 mL).

Patients treated with the tissue adhesive experienced shorter hospital stays—8 to 10 days compared to 14 to 16 days in the control group—and required fewer postoperative aspirations. No infections or allergic reactions were observed, even in the absence of suction drains. These findings suggest that the adhesive could serve as a cost-effective alternative or complement to traditional drainage systems, reducing recovery time and complications while supporting earlier initiation of cancer treatment.

“Our results indicate that tissue adhesive can either replace or complement drainage systems, reduce complications and accelerate recovery. This has direct relevance for the timely initiation of cancer treatment and for improving patients’ quality of life,” said corresponding author Dr. Viktoriia Nebezheva.