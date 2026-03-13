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Minimally Invasive Device Safely Treats Challenging Brain Aneurysms

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 13 Mar 2026

Brain aneurysms are dangerous bulges in blood vessel walls that can rupture and cause life-threatening bleeding in the brain. More...

Some of the most difficult cases involve wide-necked bifurcation aneurysms, which occur at vessel branching points and are challenging to treat with conventional methods. Now, a new multicenter study suggests that a minimally invasive device may offer a safer and effective treatment option for these complex aneurysms.

In the study, scientists at Xuanwu Hospital, Capital Medical University (Beijing, China) and Changhai Hospital, Naval Medical University (Shanghai, China) evaluated the Woven EndoBridge (WEB) intrasaccular device, a braided nitinol mesh implant designed to sit entirely within the aneurysm sac. By disrupting blood flow inside the aneurysm, the device promotes clot formation and helps seal the aneurysm without extending into the parent artery.

The prospective multicenter observational study, published in Chinese Neurosurgical Journal, included 60 adult patients with unruptured wide-necked bifurcation aneurysms treated at eight hospitals in China between June 2017 and August 2019. The WEB device was delivered through microcatheters and positioned within the aneurysm sac. Patients underwent follow-up evaluations at 30 days, 6 months, and 1 year after the procedure. Procedural success was achieved in 98 percent of cases.

At one-year follow-up, complete aneurysm occlusion occurred in 56 percent of patients, while adequate occlusion was observed in 82 percent. No patients required retreatment, experienced aneurysm rupture, or died during the follow-up period. The treatment demonstrated a low complication rate. Major adverse events occurred in only two patients (3.9 percent), and both were unrelated to the device. Most patients maintained functional independence, as measured by modified Rankin scores, indicating that they continued normal daily activities after treatment.

The findings suggest that intrasaccular flow disruption using the WEB device may provide a durable and minimally invasive treatment for aneurysms that are difficult to manage with traditional techniques such as coiling or stent-assisted procedures. Researchers note that the study contributes important clinical data from a Chinese patient population and supports further investigation through larger trials and longer follow-up studies to confirm long-term effectiveness.

“These findings suggest that intrasaccular flow disruption can provide durable aneurysm occlusion rupture while minimizing risks associated with traditional techniques,” said Professor Hongqi Zhang, who led the research team.

“Our results demonstrate that advanced endovascular technologies can be safely adopted across diverse populations, paving the way for international collaboration and future device innovation,” added Professor Jianmin Liu.

Related Links:
Xuanwu Hospital
Changhai Hospital 


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