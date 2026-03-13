Injectable Mini Livers Offer Hope for Patients Awaiting Transplant

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Patient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events Webinars
- Nanohydrogels Guide Medicine to Tumors Without Damaging Healthy Tissue
- Magnetic Gel Offers Safer and More Effective Atrial Fibrillation Treatment
- Hydrogel Biosensor Detects and Differentiates Blood Circulation Complications
- Spray-Type Technology Coats Transplant Organs with Immunosuppressants to Prevent Rejection
- Machine-Learning Model Predicts Preeclampsia in Late Pregnancy
- Pulsed Field Ablation Technology Cleared in Europe for Persistent AFib
- AI-Powered Imaging Brings Real-Time Margin Clarity to Breast Cancer Surgery
- Minimally Invasive Device Safely Treats Challenging Brain Aneurysms
- Surgical Robot Makes Complex Liver Tumor Surgery Safer and Less Invasive
- Fluorescence Probe Paired with Engineered Enzymes Lights Up Tumors for Easier Surgical Removal
- VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
- Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
- First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds
- Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- Medtronic to Acquire Coronary Artery Medtech Company CathWorks
- Medtronic and Mindray Expand Strategic Partnership to Ambulatory Surgery Centers in the U.S.
- FDA Clearance Expands Robotic Options for Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery
- WHX in Dubai (formerly Arab Health) to debut specialised Biotech & Life Sciences Zone as sector growth accelerates globally
- WHX in Dubai (formerly Arab Health) to bring together key UAE government entities during the groundbreaking 2026 edition
Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Patient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events Webinars Advertise with Us
- Nanohydrogels Guide Medicine to Tumors Without Damaging Healthy Tissue
- Magnetic Gel Offers Safer and More Effective Atrial Fibrillation Treatment
- Hydrogel Biosensor Detects and Differentiates Blood Circulation Complications
- Spray-Type Technology Coats Transplant Organs with Immunosuppressants to Prevent Rejection
- Machine-Learning Model Predicts Preeclampsia in Late Pregnancy
- Pulsed Field Ablation Technology Cleared in Europe for Persistent AFib
- AI-Powered Imaging Brings Real-Time Margin Clarity to Breast Cancer Surgery
- Minimally Invasive Device Safely Treats Challenging Brain Aneurysms
- Surgical Robot Makes Complex Liver Tumor Surgery Safer and Less Invasive
- Fluorescence Probe Paired with Engineered Enzymes Lights Up Tumors for Easier Surgical Removal
- VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
- Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
- First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds
- Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- Medtronic to Acquire Coronary Artery Medtech Company CathWorks
- Medtronic and Mindray Expand Strategic Partnership to Ambulatory Surgery Centers in the U.S.
- FDA Clearance Expands Robotic Options for Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery
- WHX in Dubai (formerly Arab Health) to debut specialised Biotech & Life Sciences Zone as sector growth accelerates globally
- WHX in Dubai (formerly Arab Health) to bring together key UAE government entities during the groundbreaking 2026 edition