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Continuous Monitoring with Wearables Enhances Postoperative Patient Safety

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 28 Mar 2026

Postoperative hypoxemia on general surgical wards is common and often missed by intermittent vital sign checks. More...

Undetected low oxygen levels can delay recovery and raise the risk of complications that escalate care needs. Researchers now report that continuously tracking patients with a wearable system can cut the time spent with low oxygen after surgery. The approach is positioned to strengthen early recognition of deterioration on inpatient surgical floors.

The study evaluated a continuous wearable monitoring system designed for use on hospital surgical units. The device captured oxygen saturation, heart rate, and blood pressure every 15 seconds and delivered real-time visibility to clinical teams. Investigators noted that earlier bedside responses, including airway repositioning, patient stimulation, and supplemental oxygen, likely contributed to improved physiologic stability. Traditional checks every four to six hours often miss transient but clinically relevant changes, whereas continuous surveillance sustains situational awareness.

The trial used a cross-over cluster randomized design across two postoperative surgical units at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Monitoring modality alternated every four weeks for one year to minimize unit-level bias. Nearly 3,700 patients were included in the primary analysis, with 800 classified as high risk. According to the researchers, this work represents the first large randomized crossover trial and the largest dataset to date assessing continuous wearable monitoring on hospital surgical floors.

Continuously monitored patients spent about 30 fewer minutes with oxygen saturation below 90% compared with those receiving routine spot checks. This corresponded to a statistically significant 14% reduction in dangerous desaturation events. Composite outcomes combining desaturation with heart rate or blood pressure changes also improved significantly. Trends favored fewer intensive care unit transfers, fewer rapid response activations, and lower in-hospital mortality, although these individual outcomes were not statistically significant.

The findings were published in JAMA Network Open under the title “Continuous Versus Intermittent Postoperative Vital Signs Monitoring: A Cross-over Cluster Randomized Trial.” The study was led by Wake Forest University School of Medicine and conducted at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

“This study provides an important push for the worldwide surgical and perioperative community. Continuous wearable monitoring is no longer experimental. It’s achievable, impactful and ready for broader adoption,” said Ashish K. Khanna, M.D., professor of anesthesiology and vice chair of research at Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

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