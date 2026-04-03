Fiber-Form Bone Graft Expands Intraoperative Options for Spinal Fusion

Spinal and orthopedic fusion procedures often require bone graft materials that handle predictably and support bone formation. More...

Surgeons face added complexity in difficult anatomy and challenging fusion environments. To help address these needs, MTF Biologics and Kolosis BIO have introduced a new fiber‑form graft for use in the operating room. The latest addition to the DBX family, DBX Fiber is intended to broaden intraoperative options for fusion surgery.

DBX Fiber is a fiber tissue form within the established DBX demineralized bone matrix line. It is processed for use in complex anatomy and demanding fusion settings and is designed to offer handling characteristics while maintaining osteoinductive potential. MTF Biologics, a global nonprofit focused on tissue and organ donation, transplantation, and research, and Kolosis BIO, a surgical biologics company, are collaborating on the product’s launch.

The partnership aims to expand access to biologic technologies for surgeons across spine and orthopedic procedures. Within Kolosis’ portfolio, DBX Fiber joins existing DBX Mix and DBX Putty offerings. The company’s lineup also includes Kore Fiber, a 100% cortical bone allograft, and Summit Matrix, an advanced synthetic bone graft manufactured to support bone regeneration in orthopedic and spinal procedures.

By adding a fiber format to the DBX portfolio, the companies state that surgeons gain another option tailored to complex fusion environments. The launch builds on long‑standing processing methods associated with the DBX brand and is positioned to complement current biologic solutions already in clinical use.

“DBX has long been recognized for its reliable performance and proven processing methods,” said Brad Bailey, Vice President and General Manager of MTF Biologics’ Orthopedic Franchise. “We’re proud to expand the DBX family and strengthen our partnership with Kolosis by bringing surgeons another option within a tissue portfolio line they know and trust.”

“Kolosis continues to strengthen its position as the leading pure-play orthobiologics provider in spine and orthopedics, and the addition of DBX Fiber is another important step in expanding our portfolio,” said Collin Begley, CEO of Kolosis. “Through our partnership with MTF Biologics, we’re able to expand the DBX family with a fiber format that offers surgeons greater versatility while continuing to deliver the trusted biologics solutions they rely on.”

Related Links

MTF Biologics

Kolosis BIO