Implantable Brain-Computer Interface Supports Stroke Recovery and Assistive Function

Stroke leaves many survivors with chronic motor deficits that limit independence, and cognitive decline is a growing concern in aging populations. More...

Stroke is a leading cause of long-term disability in the United States, with about 690,000 new survivors each year. Clinicians need therapies that translate neural intent into practical function during recovery and beyond. A new intent‑driven brain‑computer interface system has launched to support post‑stroke rehabilitation and day‑to‑day assistive independence.

Epia Neuro has introduced a proprietary neural interface platform intended to restore independence for people living with neurological conditions. The lead product is designed as a dual‑phase stroke therapy that supports both post‑stroke recovery and long‑term assistive living. The company is advancing toward first‑in‑human system demonstrations this year at the Department of Neurosurgery at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York.

The platform combines a minimally invasive, long‑lifetime “read/write” brain‑computer interface (BCI) with assistive devices and AI-driven support. Its implantable interface is engineered for surgical scalability and durability and can be placed within the skull in under an hour without piercing the dura, creating a workflow aimed at broad neurosurgical adoption. The implanted system is externally invisible, recharged via a non‑invasive headset, and designed for long‑term use with the option to be replaced or upgraded.

For stroke survivors, the system is being trained to interpret user intent in real time. Neural signals are fused with contextual data from external sensors to predict and drive assistive actions, including control of an upper‑limb grip‑assist motor prosthetic designed to be accessible and simple to replace. Beyond sensing, the platform supports both cortical stimulation and deep brain stimulation where clinically appropriate.

Epia Neuro’s initial clinical focus is stroke‑related motor impairment, with planned expansion to cognitive decline and other neurological disorders. The company’s platform advances work originally developed by iota Biosciences and integrates implantable interfaces, adaptive algorithms, and assistive devices to translate neural intent into real‑world action.

“Epia Neuro was founded to restore meaningful function, provide real independence and ultimately provide the support individuals need to be fully present in their lives. Over the past five years, our team has been building our first product: a system that interprets neural intent in real time and translates it into rehabilitation therapies and practical, everyday assistance. We’re starting with stroke and plan to rapidly expand into additional neurological conditions,” said Michel Maharbiz, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Epia Neuro.

“Restoring function after neurological injury requires not just decoding signals, but translating them into meaningful, real-world actions for individuals post stroke. What is compelling about Epia Neuro’s approach is its focus on real-time interpretation of neural intent and its potential to deliver practical, day-to-day independence, starting with a focus on people with stroke where the unmet need is enormous,” said David J. Lin, M.D., critical care neurologist, neurorehabilitation specialist, and Director of Massachusetts General Hospital's Neurorecovery Clinic.

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