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Endoscope Enables Fallopian Tube Imaging and Cell Collection for Ovarian Cancer Surveillance

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 07 Apr 2026

Early detection of ovarian cancer remains challenging because symptoms are nonspecific and available screening tests often fail to identify disease at a curable stage. More...

Many high‑grade serous carcinomas are now believed to originate in the fallopian tubes, which are difficult to assess with conventional tools. This diagnostic gap limits surveillance options, including for women at hereditary risk. To help address this challenge, researchers have developed a redesigned endoscope that images the fallopian tubes and acquires cells for analysis to support earlier detection strategies.

The device, called the cell‑acquiring fallopian endoscope (CAFE), was described in Biophotonics Discovery on March 17, 2026 and evaluated by a multidisciplinary team at New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital. CAFE is submillimeter in diameter and flexible enough to traverse the narrow, curved fallopian tube lumen. It integrates imaging and cell collection into a single platform to visualize tissue and retrieve epithelial cells from the same locations.

CAFE uses white‑light imaging for navigation and blue‑light reflectance and fluorescence imaging to probe tissue properties. A higher‑density fiber bundle and a custom close‑focus lens enable sharp images at very short working distances. A guidewire‑compatible design and a lighter handle improve control, while a built‑in working channel employs a smooth, scoop‑style mechanism that draws epithelial cells directly into the tip to reduce the risk of tissue injury.

In intact human fallopian tubes removed during surgery from three patients with benign pathology, the endoscope advanced successfully and produced images along proximal, medial, and distal segments. White‑light imaging showed structural detail and small vessels. Blue‑light imaging captured robust reflectance and autofluorescence signals, including at short, 100‑millisecond exposures. Analysis of reflectance‑to‑fluorescence ratios and color channel ratios yielded consistent measurements between left and right tubes from the same patient, indicating stable tissue‑derived signals.

The system also collected tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of epithelial cells per sampling attempt, a yield suitable for cytology and molecular assays. Electrical and laser safety standards were met, sterilization did not degrade performance, and follow‑up tissue assessment found no visible damage from imaging or sampling. The authors note this is an early step focused on benign tissue; planned studies will assess precursor lesions and cancers. If validated, combined imaging and cell acquisition could enable minimally invasive surveillance of individuals at elevated genetic risk, including those with BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations.


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