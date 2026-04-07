Single-Use System Enables Minimally Invasive Decompression for Lumbar Spinal Stenosis

Lumbar spinal stenosis is frequently driven by hypertrophic bone that narrows the canal and produces pain. More...

Conventional decompression often relies on larger incisions and bulky retractors, adding time, bioburden risk, and the potential for scarring and protracted recovery; other minimally invasive options may focus mainly on soft tissue and fall short when bone overgrowth predominates. There is ongoing need for targeted bony decompression with consistent visualization and workflow. A new system now offers a fully disposable approach to minimally invasive lumbar decompression following U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance.

Allevion Medical’s Vantage is a fully disposable, sterile system for minimally invasive lumbar decompression. Cleared via the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) pathway, it is designed to simplify procedural steps and eliminate the need for additional instruments or sterile processing. The kit is intended to streamline setup while supporting reproducibility in ambulatory surgery centers and hospitals.

The system’s operation follows an intuitive, reproducible sequence—locate, dilate, decompress—to help physicians perform the procedure with greater consistency and efficiency. It enables targeted removal of hypertrophic bone from the lamina and facet joints that may contribute to spinal canal narrowing. Direct visualization is supported by single‑use integrated illumination, enhancing procedural control and precision.

Instrumentation within the kit is engineered for depth‑controlled bone resection while protective guards are designed to help reduce the risk of injury to delicate structures. The minimally invasive approach aims to limit tissue disruption compared with traditional decompression that can require larger incisions and bulky instrumentation. By removing the need for reprocessing and multiple instrument trays, the design also addresses time, cost, and potential bioburden concerns.

According to the company, the single‑use design, structured workflow, and integrated visualization collectively provide a streamlined and reliable option for treating lumbar spinal stenosis. These features are intended to support efficiency, control, and consistency throughout spinal decompression procedures.

Related Links

Allevion Medical