We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Angiography-Based Tool Matches Standard FFR for Coronary Revascularization Guidance

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 07 Apr 2026

Cardiologists often need to determine whether coronary artery plaques are truly restricting blood flow before deciding on revascularization. More...

The current standard, fractional flow reserve, requires vasoactive medication and intravascular wiring, which can add complexity, time, and risk, limiting adoption. A newly introduced angiography-based technique aims to simplify this assessment while preserving clinical decision accuracy. Researchers now report randomized trial results indicating comparable outcomes to the standard approach.

Vessel fractional flow reserve (vFFR) analyzes three-dimensional reconstructions from routine coronary angiography to estimate pressure-derived flow limitation across a stenosis. By leveraging software-based computation, it avoids pharmacologic hyperemia and the insertion of a pressure wire or catheter into the target artery. This approach is part of a broader effort to deliver less-invasive physiology that could be incorporated into everyday catheterization workflows.

The FAST-III trial evaluated whether vFFR yields similar guidance to conventional fractional flow reserve in patients with intermediate coronary lesions requiring physiologic assessment. Investigators enrolled 2,235 patients across seven European countries, with a mean age of 67 years; women comprised 24%. Most participants reported exertional chest pain, while 19% presented with or were at high risk for myocardial infarction. Patients were randomized to conventional fractional flow reserve or vFFR, and those with positive findings proceeded to percutaneous coronary intervention or bypass surgery. The primary endpoint was a one-year composite of all-cause death, myocardial infarction, or any repeat revascularization; a key secondary endpoint was study vessel failure, defined as cardiac death, myocardial infarction, or revascularization of the assessed vessel.

Primary endpoint events occurred in 7.5% of patients in both arms. Study vessel failure was observed in 4% of the vFFR group and 4.6% of the conventional group. The trial was not blinded, and only 19% of patients presented with myocardial infarction, which investigators noted as limitations. A planned next step is to analyze whether vFFR offers cost advantages relative to wire-based assessment.

These findings were presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session (ACC.26) and published online in the New England Journal of Medicine on March 29, 2026. According to the investigators, minimally invasive physiology methods such as vFFR could broaden access to ischemia-guided revascularization and potentially improve outcomes if validated across care settings.

“Our new method produced very similar outcomes at one year compared with the standard of care. We have also shown that this technique can easily be incorporated into routine clinical practice,” said Joost Daemen, MD, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Cardiology at the Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and first author of the study.


Visit expo >
New
Gold Member
Handheld Blood Glucose Analyzer
STAT-Site
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
New
Fetal Monitor
BT-380
New
Syringe Pump
SP50 Series
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Machine Learning Approach Enhances Liver Cancer Risk Stratification
New AI Approach Monitors Brain Health Using Passive Wearable Data
AI Tool Maps Early Risk Patterns in Bloodstream Infections
Image: Pericardial adipose tissue (PAT) segmentation: A visual comparison of the ground truth segmentations of the PAT (upper row), model’s predictions (middle row) and the subtraction of two masks. From left to the right, columns represent 2D axial slices from upper to lower heart levels and the rightmost column corresponds to the 3D representation of the masked region (Zahra Esmaeili et al. American Journal of Preventive Cardiology (2026). DOI: 10.1016/j.ajpc.2026.101549)

AI Analysis of Pericardial Fat Refines Long-Term Heart Disease Risk

Accurately identifying long-term cardiovascular disease risk in asymptomatic adults remains challenging for clinicians. Missed or underestimated risk delays preventive therapy and increases the chance... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Automated Dispensing System Enhances Medication Access and Efficiency
Angiography-Based FFR Approach Matches Gold Standard Results Without Wires
Eye Imaging AI Identifies Elevated Cardiovascular Risk
Image: This bandage-like patch could someday be part of an effective and noninvasive treatment for melanoma (photo courtesy of ACS Nano (2026). DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.5c21102)

Heat-Activated Skin Patch Targets Melanoma Lesions

Melanoma, a lethal skin cancer, is usually managed with surgical excision. Surgery can be invasive and may not be suitable for all lesions, driving interest in noninvasive therapies. Researchers have now... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
Image: Wearable sleep data can help clinicians personalize pulmonary rehabilitation plans (photo credit 123RF)

Wearable Sleep Data Predict Adherence to Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a long-term lung disorder that makes breathing difficult and often disturbs sleep, reducing energy for daily activities. Limited engagement in pulmonary... Read more

Health IT

view channel
EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Image: Provation Mira Documentation Assist allows clinicians to seamlessly document findings and maneuvers for colonoscopies by speaking naturally (photo courtesy of Provation)

Voice-Driven AI System Enables Structured GI Procedure Documentation

Documentation during gastrointestinal (GI) procedures often competes with real-time clinical decision-making and imposes a significant cognitive burden on physicians. Manual data entry and post-procedure... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Image: The Nevisense uses a non-invasive procedure that combines EIS technology with AI to provide in-depth skin analysis (photo courtesy of SciBase)

AI-Enabled Platform Supports Clinical Decision-Making in Melanoma Detection

Visual examination remains the foundation of dermatologic assessment for suspicious skin lesions, and many dermatologists are confident using clinical and dermoscopic techniques. However, studies show... Read more

Business

view channel
GE HealthCare Leads Major European Initiative to Advance Cardio-Oncology Care
Medtronic and GE HealthCare Broaden Alliance Across Monitoring and Care Solution...
Quantum Surgical Acquires NeuWave from Johnson & Johnson
Image

New Partnership Expands Access to Predictive Tool for Patient Monitoring

Spacelabs Healthcare has signed an agreement with DEPTH Health, Inc. to make the Rothman Index available to hospitals and health systems through DEPTH’s Real-Time Advisor for Clinical Expert Routing (RACER)... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE