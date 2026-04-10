We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Endovascular Stent Graft Enables Minimally Invasive Aortic Arch Repair

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 10 Apr 2026

Open repair of aortic arch disease is complex and carries substantial risk for patients with significant comorbidities. More...

Many individuals are not candidates for surgery, and endovascular options for this anatomy have been limited. A newly approved endovascular system now offers a minimally invasive option for select high‑risk patients with aortic arch disease.

Endospan’s NEXUS Aortic Arch Stent Graft System has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, supported by one‑year results from the TRIOMPHE Investigational Device Exemption study. The approval enables a U.S. commercial launch of the NEXUS System. The device is intended to treat aortic arch disease, including chronic aortic dissections, in patients at high risk for open surgical repair.

The NEXUS System is a bimodular construct designed to mimic ascending aorta and arch anatomy. Its 20F delivery system incorporates a pre‑shaped catheter intended to allow a single pass into the arch and reduce manipulation within this region. An integrated branch is engineered for hemodynamic efficiency within the arch.

TRIOMPHE is a prospective, multicenter trial evaluating the safety and effectiveness of the NEXUS System in high‑risk surgical patients. One‑year results in patients with chronic dissections demonstrated safe and effective treatment in the ascending aorta, a segment recognized as difficult to manage due to the risk of mortality or stroke. These findings formed part of the evidence package supporting approval.

More than 120,000 patients in the United States and Europe suffer from thoracic aortic arch disease each year, with only about one quarter diagnosed or treated. Anatomical complexity and the historic lack of approved arch devices have limited endovascular options for many patients. Offering a transcatheter alternative may broaden therapeutic choices for the aortic care community.

“The anatomical design of the NEXUS System addresses many of the complexities that occur when treating the ascending and aortic arch,” said Brad Leshnower, national cardiac surgery co‑principal investigator. “I am pleased to now be able to offer this minimally invasive solution to patients with life threatening diseases involving the ascending aorta and arch who are at high risk for conventional open repair.”

“This is an exciting milestone for our team, and we are grateful for the dedication and partnership of all the physicians and clinical staff involved in the TRIOMPHE Study,” said Kevin Mayberry, CEO. “NEXUS was designed specifically for the ascending and aortic arch. The TRIOMPHE one‑year data and pre‑and‑post commercialization data from the EU demonstrate that this is a viable alternative for patients with arch disease and we are pleased, with the FDA approval, to be able to offer NEXUS to U.S. patients.”

Related Links
Endospan


Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
New
Resorbable Bovine Collagen Membrane
GenDerm
New
Pediatric Mask
Respire SOFT
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Analysis of Pericardial Fat Refines Long-Term Heart Disease Risk
Machine Learning Approach Enhances Liver Cancer Risk Stratification
New AI Approach Monitors Brain Health Using Passive Wearable Data
Image: The algorithm uses geospatial clustering of past cardiac arrests to identify hotspots and guide AED placement within 200 meters to reduce retrieval distance for bystanders (photo credit: 123RF)

Algorithm Identifies Cardiac Arrest Hotspots to Guide AED Placement

Out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrest is common and usually fatal, and survival depends on rapid defibrillation. Many communities deploy automated external defibrillators without precise guidance, which... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
New Technology Turns Earbuds into Sensors for Cardiac Function Tracking
Wearable AI Tool Estimates Vascular Age for Cardiovascular Risk
New Brain Stimulation Approach Targets Deep Brain Areas Without Surgery
Graphical Abstract (Akshintala V, Han S, Yan Y, et al. Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, 2026. DOI: 10.1016/j.cgh.2026.03.026)

AI Tool Predicts Post-Therapy Barrett’s Esophagus Recurrence

Barrett’s esophagus (BE) is the only known precursor to esophageal adenocarcinoma, an aggressive cancer with high mortality. After endoscopic eradication therapy, disease can recur, making long-term surveillance... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
Image: Wearable sleep data can help clinicians personalize pulmonary rehabilitation plans (photo credit 123RF)

Wearable Sleep Data Predict Adherence to Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a long-term lung disorder that makes breathing difficult and often disturbs sleep, reducing energy for daily activities. Limited engagement in pulmonary... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Voice-Driven AI System Enables Structured GI Procedure Documentation
EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock

Automated System Classifies and Tracks Cardiogenic Shock Across Hospital Settings

Cardiogenic shock remains a difficult, time-sensitive emergency, with delayed identification driving poor outcomes and persistently high mortality. Many cases go undocumented even at advanced stages, hindering... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Image: The Nevisense uses a non-invasive procedure that combines EIS technology with AI to provide in-depth skin analysis (photo courtesy of SciBase)

AI-Enabled Platform Supports Clinical Decision-Making in Melanoma Detection

Visual examination remains the foundation of dermatologic assessment for suspicious skin lesions, and many dermatologists are confident using clinical and dermoscopic techniques. However, studies show... Read more

Business

view channel
New Partnership Expands Access to Predictive Tool for Patient Monitoring
GE HealthCare Leads Major European Initiative to Advance Cardio-Oncology Care
Medtronic and GE HealthCare Broaden Alliance Across Monitoring and Care Solution...
Image

External Liver Assist System Receives FDA RMAT Designation

Acute liver failure can develop over days to weeks and is often fatal when transplantation is not possible or unavailable. Although some patients recover spontaneously, many deteriorate rapidly amid a... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE