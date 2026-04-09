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Pulsed Field Ablation System Streamlines Atrial Fibrillation Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 09 Apr 2026

Atrial fibrillation is the most common cardiac arrhythmia, affecting more than 50 million people worldwide and straining capacity for rhythm-control procedures. More...

Electrophysiology teams continue to seek faster, consistent ablation with precise mapping to improve workflow and patient throughput. Energy delivery strategies that lower heat and integrate seamlessly with navigation systems may further standardize lesion creation. A new system has launched in Europe that introduces a next‑generation pulse sequence to streamline procedures while maintaining an established safety and effectiveness profile.

Johnson & Johnson has launched VARIPULSE Pro in Europe following CE Mark approval, further advancing its pulsed field ablation (PFA) portfolio. The platform introduces a new pulse sequence with a lower temperature profile and ablation that is five times faster than the previous sequence, while achieving equivalent lesions in preclinical testing. VARIPULSE Pro integrates with the CARTO 3 System, using advanced mapping capabilities, including tissue proximity indicators, to support precise lesion delivery.

The new sequence represents the next evolution of the VARIPULSE Platform and is designed to improve procedural efficiency while reinforcing the platform’s established safety and effectiveness profile. Initial cases have been performed under VARIPURE, a multicenter, prospective, postmarket follow‑up study, with additional clinical studies to be conducted during the commercial phase. VARIPULSE Pro is not currently approved in the United States.

The system will be featured at the European Heart Rhythm Association (EHRA) 2026 meeting, including live case demonstrations, hands‑on training sessions, and professional education. In addition, 12‑month interim results from the ongoing VARIPURE study evaluating pulsed field ablation with the VARIPULSE Platform will be presented at the EHRA PFA Summit. These activities are positioned to support physicians with real‑world learnings and scientific expertise.

“The introduction of VARIPULSE Pro in Europe reflects our commitment to advancing our PFA platforms through continuous innovation, enhancing procedural experience while maintaining the consistency and precision physicians expect from the VARIPULSE Platform,” said Michael Bodner, Company Group Chair, Electrophysiology & Neurovascular, MedTech, Johnson & Johnson. “This launch demonstrates our dedication to continuously evolving PFA technologies based on real‑world learnings and our scientific expertise, supporting physicians to deliver high‑quality care and improved patient outcomes.”


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