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MRI-Guided Ultrasound Ablation Shows Faster Recovery Than Prostatectomy

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 14 Apr 2026

Localized, intermediate-risk prostate cancer is commonly managed with robotic prostatectomy, yet surgery can carry short-term recovery burdens for patients. More...

Faster convalescence and preservation of function are key concerns for clinicians and health systems. A new randomized clinical trial compares a minimally invasive alternative with standard surgery in this population. Researchers now report that magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided, transurethral ultrasound ablation was associated with faster recovery than robotic prostatectomy.

MRI-guided transurethral ultrasound ablation (TULSA) is a minimally invasive therapy performed by interventional radiologists. The technique uses real-time MRI to steer delivery of high‑energy ultrasound through the urethra and into the prostate. The controlled thermal energy precisely heats and destroys cancerous tissue while avoiding nearby organs. According to the investigators, this approach helps preserve urinary and sexual function.

The randomized CAPTAIN Trial evaluated TULSA against robotic prostatectomy in men with localized, intermediate-risk disease. The study enrolled 212 participants treated at 23 medical centers between 2022 and 2025. Patients were randomly assigned to receive TULSA or the standard surgical removal of the prostate. Outcomes focused on perioperative recovery and the short‑term impact on daily activities.

Men treated with TULSA experienced less blood loss during the procedure and typically went home the same day. They reported less pain and a faster return to normal activities one month after treatment. Surgical patients had higher rates of blood loss, were more likely to stay overnight in the hospital, and reported slower recovery. These findings describe a lower short‑term burden with the minimally invasive approach.

The findings were presented at the Society of Interventional Radiology 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting in Toronto and are published in the Journal of Vascular and Interventional Radiology. The researchers plan 10 years of follow‑up to compare longer‑term outcomes, including urinary control, sexual function, and the need for additional cancer treatment. The CAPTAIN Trial is providing randomized data to help patients and physicians have more informed conversations about treatment options.

"For many patients, how quickly they can get back to work, family life and everyday routines really matters," said David A. Woodrum, MD, Ph.D., FSIR, an interventional radiologist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and the study's primary investigator. "These early results suggest that TULSA may allow patients to recover more quickly and maintain a better quality of life following treatment, while still effectively treating the cancer."
 


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