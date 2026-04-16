New Powered Stapler Enhances Intraoperative Feedback and Articulation

Staple-line integrity is pivotal in gastrointestinal and thoracic surgery, where tissue variability and limited visualization can complicate decision-making. More...

Anastomotic leak remains a serious complication and is often linked to inconsistent compression and firing. Surgeons performing minimally invasive procedures benefit from objective, intraoperative feedback to complement reduced tactile cues. A new system now offers powered stapling with continuous, location-specific firing feedback and extended articulation to support more consistent assessment of the staple line.

Reach Surgical, the surgical solutions division of Genesis MedTech, has received CE Mark approval for iREACH IRIS, described as the first powered reusable stapler to provide Real-Time Firing Curve and up to 90° articulation. The platform is engineered to deliver location-specific insight along the staple line during key steps of a procedure. It is positioned for use across general, colorectal, thoracic, and bariatric surgeries.

Real-Time Firing Curve maps continuous, location-specific force to the staple line, enabling surgeons to evaluate compression and firing irregularities that may be associated with tissue variation and to identify areas needing additional attention. The system also provides visual and audible prompts to support intraoperative awareness. In minimally invasive procedures, where direct tactile feedback and visualization may be limited, this real-time insight is intended to support a more informed and consistent assessment of the staple line; anastomotic leak is cited as one of the most serious complications in gastrointestinal surgery and is often associated with variability in tissue condition and staple-line integrity.

Direction-True Articulation translates surgeon intent directly into instrument movement and maintains consistent articulation control even when the jaw is rotated. When combined with the Ultraflex 90 reload, iREACH IRIS achieves up to 90° articulation, extending beyond the 45° to 60° range of conventional powered staplers. This articulation is highlighted as valuable in anatomically confined procedures such as low anterior resection or single-port thoracic surgery, where improved access and positioning may reduce repositioning and multiple firings and support objectives such as negative resection margins while preserving sphincter function.

Curved Tip Technology and progressive height reload options support tissue-appropriate staple formation across procedure types. Within the IRIS platform, all patient-contact components are single-patient use, eliminating re-sterilization and simplifying turnover between cases. A reusable handle with a detachable power configuration is designed to ensure continuous device readiness, while separating reusable and disposable elements reduces cross-contamination risk by design and supports more responsible resource utilization.

“At Genesis MedTech, we focus on translating clinical needs into practical solutions,” said Warren Wang, Chairman and CEO of Genesis MedTech. “iREACH IRIS reflects this approach by moving beyond conventional stapling to providing surgeons with clearer, real-time insights into tissue behaviour during the procedure.”

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