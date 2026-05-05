Augmented Reality System for Knee Replacement Receives FDA Clearance

Total knee arthroplasty requires precise implant alignment while maintaining efficient, reproducible workflows. More...

Many operating rooms, particularly ambulatory surgical centers, need guidance technologies that avoid the cost and complexity of robotics. Augmented reality is emerging to deliver intraoperative alignment data while preserving conventional technique. A newly cleared system now offers heads-up, hands-free guidance tailored for high-throughput knee replacement.

Pixee Medical (Besançon, France) l has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for Knee+ NexSight, a next-generation augmented reality platform for total knee arthroplasty. The clearance enables a focus on the growing U.S. market, including ambulatory surgical centers, where efficiency, simplicity, and cost control are priorities. Deployed on a more compact platform, the system is designed to enhance surgeon comfort and operating-room adaptability while ensuring full compatibility with the surgical hood. The company highlights that this iteration represents a major advance over previous versions.

Knee+ NexSight delivers a discreet virtual display directly in the surgeon’s field of view and incorporates voice control to enable a fully hands-free experience. The augmented reality guidance is described as providing robotic-level accuracy without the complexity or expense of robotic systems. Its instrumentation is less invasive, uses no disposable components, and integrates into existing surgical workflows without adding operative time compared with conventional technique.

The platform is reported to be compatible with most primary knee implants and supports personalized surgical strategies, including kinematic alignment. These design features are intended to streamline high-demand environments while preserving standard operative steps. In addition to the U.S. clearance, Knee+ NexSight received CE marking in February 2026, and initial cases have been successfully performed in Europe.

Evidence cited with the announcement includes an in vivo study published in Arthroplasty Today in 2024 addressing accuracy of augmented reality-assisted total knee arthroplasty. A 2026 single-center comparative study is referenced as demonstrating improved alignment, reduced perioperative blood loss, and no increase in operative time relative to conventional technique.

“We've always believed that precision in surgery shouldn't come at the cost of usability. With this new AR platform, Knee+ NexSight brings robotic-level accuracy into a system surgeons actually want to use, more compact, fully hands-free, and built to fit the flow of the OR rather than reshape it around itself. FDA clearance now allows us to put that experience in the hands of U.S. surgeons,” said Sébastien Henry, CEO of Pixee Medical.

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