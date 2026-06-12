We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
17 Jun 2026 - 19 Jun 2026
WHX Miami 2026
25 Jun 2026 - 27 Jun 2026
Medical Taiwan 2026
05 Oct 2026 - 06 Oct 2026
2026 World Pediatrics Conference

Expandable Lumbar Fusion System Gains FDA 510(k) Clearance

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 12 Jun 2026

Xenix Medical (Orlando, FL, USA) has received U. More...

S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance and initiated full commercial launch of the Lux Expandable Lumbar Interbody Fusion System. The system addresses demand for an expandable construct that preserves graft capacity after expansion and is designed for lumbar interbody fusion procedures. It is intended to maintain the potential for fusion while tackling subsidence concerns associated with some traditional expandable cages.

Lux provides up to 4.5 mm of precise post-implantation expansion and allows substantial post-expansion bone graft packing through the inserter into a large endplate-to-endplate graft window. Its NanoACTIV surface—an FDA-designated nanotechnology—incorporates proprietary macro-, micro-, and nanoscale features and has been shown in vitro to elicit mesenchymal stem cell differentiation along the osteogenic lineage. The device’s NeoWave matrix architecture offers uniform edge-to-edge porosity and an internal serpentine wall structure designed to reduce stiffness and point loading, thereby lowering the risk of implant subsidence.

The system’s design is positioned to support minimally invasive workflows by preserving graft volume after expansion and promoting postoperative bone growth throughout the device. A clinical perspective cited in the announcement notes placement through smaller incisions and access windows with the intent to reduce neural injury or cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leaks. Xenix Medical reports completion of the Lux alpha phase and is expanding access to additional surgeons and distribution partners.

“Lux is the perfect combination of expandable and fusion technologies. I have always found the concept of expandable cages to be appealing, since minimally invasive surgery is a big part of my clinical practice. They can be placed through smaller incisions and access windows while minimizing the risk of neural injury or CSF leaks. However, I have avoided using them until now because they have historically suffered from lower fusion rates and greater subsidence than static devices. Lux was developed to address these shortcomings with its large open graft window, NanoACTIV surface technology, and NeoWave endplates and side walls. The early results have been extremely encouraging as expected,” said Robert Hirschl, MD, Founder of Xenix Medical and Neurosurgeon in Orlando, Florida.

“We are excited to add Lux to our rapidly expanding line of commercially available products, especially on the heels of last week’s full commercial launch of our Riva Posterior Fixation System. I would like to commend our fantastic team for continuing to develop highly differentiated products for a market that is starved for true innovation,” said Ryan Phillips, President of Xenix Medical.

Related Links
Xenix Medical


Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Syringe Pump
SP50 Series
POC Respiratory/Sore Throat Test
BIOFIRE SPOTFIRE (R/ST) Panel
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Tool Predicts Unplanned Care and Symptom Burden in Cancer Survivors
Automated Phone Speech Test Identifies Alzheimer’s Pathology for Prescreening
FDA-Cleared AI System Detects Sepsis Earlier and Reduces Mortality
Image: Coredio’s CPSE is a a software-as-a-medical-device platform designed for use with consumer smartwatches and standard blood pressure cuffs in clinical and home settings under physician supervision (Photo courtesy of Coredio)

AI Platform Supports Noninvasive Remote Hemodynamic Monitoring in Heart Failure

Heart failure remains a leading cause of hospitalization in adults over 65, affecting more than 6.7 million people in the U.S. Clinicians often lose visibility into hemodynamic deterioration once patients... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Tiny Wearable Patch Tracks Heart and Respiratory Changes at Home
AI-Guided Mammogram Triage Speeds Same-Day Breast Cancer Workup
Handheld ECG Algorithm Shows Promise for At-Home Heart Attack Risk Assessment
Image: The digital telemonitoring system enables people with hypertension to record blood pressure at home, share readings with clinicians, and receive measurement reminders (Image credit: iStock)

Home Blood Pressure Telemonitoring Linked to Fewer Cardiovascular Events

Hypertension is a leading cause of myocardial infarction and stroke, yet it often progresses without symptoms. Uncontrolled blood pressure contributes to avoidable hospitalizations, deaths, and health system burden.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Sleep Data Predict Adherence to Pulmonary Rehabilitation
Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Image: The AI tool presents radiation treatment options through personalized scripts and illustrations before the first consultation, helping prepare patients for decision-making and reduce stress (image credit: Adobe Stock)

AI Avatar Doctor Improves Patient Understanding Before Radiotherapy

Radiation oncology consultations require patients to grasp complex concepts quickly, yet anxiety and information overload often undermine understanding and informed consent. Poor comprehension can also... Read more

Health IT

view channel
EHR-Integrated Screening Workflow Detects Cognitive Impairment at Admission
AI System Detects and Quantifies Chronic Subdural Hematoma
Continuous Monitoring Platform Detects Infection Risk Across Care Transitions
Image: IntelliCare aims to simplify organizational oversight for governance and provide clinicians with tools intended to reduce workload and burnout (image credit: Shutterstock)

AI-Native EHR Achieves EU Medical Device Certification

InterSystems (Boston, MA, USA) announced that its IntelliCare electronic health record (EHR) solutions have been certified as Class IIa medical devices under the European Union Medical Device Regulation... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Portable Immunoassay System Advances Toward Point-of-Care Biomarker Testing
Portable MRI System Accelerates Emergency Brain Imaging and Triage
Point-of-Care Viscoelastic Testing System Supports Obstetric Bleeding Management
Image: The DermaSensor device uses spectroscopy and AI to evaluate suspicious skin lesions at the point of care and provide immediate results (Photo courtesy of DermaSensor)

Handheld AI Device for Point-of-Care Skin Lesion Assessment Receives CE Mark

DermaSensor (Miami, FL, USA) has received a Class IIb CE Mark for its handheld DermaSensor device, marking the start of the company’s global expansion strategy. The certification demonstrates conformity... Read more

Business

view channel
Artivion Adds FDA-Approved NEXUS System to Aortic Arch Portfolio
Olympus Partnership Aims to Expand Access to Robot-Assisted Endoscopic Therapy
Johnson & Johnson Launches AI-Driven Cardiac Mapping System
Image: Bacharach MJ, Bacharach T. Successful Removal of 20 cm SFA Thrombus With the Pounce Thrombectomy System. Endovascular Today. 2022;21(12 Suppl):S12-13

Endologix Adds FDA-Cleared Peripheral Thrombectomy System

Endologix (Santa Rosa, CA, USA) has acquired the Pounce Thrombectomy System from Surmodics, with the transaction closing on May 18, 2026. The FDA-cleared system is indicated for the non-surgical removal... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE