Expandable Lumbar Fusion System Gains FDA 510(k) Clearance

Xenix Medical (Orlando, FL, USA) has received U. More...

S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance and initiated full commercial launch of the Lux Expandable Lumbar Interbody Fusion System. The system addresses demand for an expandable construct that preserves graft capacity after expansion and is designed for lumbar interbody fusion procedures. It is intended to maintain the potential for fusion while tackling subsidence concerns associated with some traditional expandable cages.

Lux provides up to 4.5 mm of precise post-implantation expansion and allows substantial post-expansion bone graft packing through the inserter into a large endplate-to-endplate graft window. Its NanoACTIV surface—an FDA-designated nanotechnology—incorporates proprietary macro-, micro-, and nanoscale features and has been shown in vitro to elicit mesenchymal stem cell differentiation along the osteogenic lineage. The device’s NeoWave matrix architecture offers uniform edge-to-edge porosity and an internal serpentine wall structure designed to reduce stiffness and point loading, thereby lowering the risk of implant subsidence.

The system’s design is positioned to support minimally invasive workflows by preserving graft volume after expansion and promoting postoperative bone growth throughout the device. A clinical perspective cited in the announcement notes placement through smaller incisions and access windows with the intent to reduce neural injury or cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leaks. Xenix Medical reports completion of the Lux alpha phase and is expanding access to additional surgeons and distribution partners.

“Lux is the perfect combination of expandable and fusion technologies. I have always found the concept of expandable cages to be appealing, since minimally invasive surgery is a big part of my clinical practice. They can be placed through smaller incisions and access windows while minimizing the risk of neural injury or CSF leaks. However, I have avoided using them until now because they have historically suffered from lower fusion rates and greater subsidence than static devices. Lux was developed to address these shortcomings with its large open graft window, NanoACTIV surface technology, and NeoWave endplates and side walls. The early results have been extremely encouraging as expected,” said Robert Hirschl, MD, Founder of Xenix Medical and Neurosurgeon in Orlando, Florida.

“We are excited to add Lux to our rapidly expanding line of commercially available products, especially on the heels of last week’s full commercial launch of our Riva Posterior Fixation System. I would like to commend our fantastic team for continuing to develop highly differentiated products for a market that is starved for true innovation,” said Ryan Phillips, President of Xenix Medical.

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