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New Access Platform Aims to Expand Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 08 Jul 2026

Minimally invasive spine surgery reduces tissue disruption and can shorten recovery in selected patients, but scaling these procedures across facilities remains challenging. More...

Operating room workflows often rely on capital equipment, reprocessing, and table-mounted systems that add time and complexity. Hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers therefore need access solutions that standardize setup without increasing workload. A new system has launched that provides an adaptable, illuminated working channel and aims to cut preparation time and case-related operational burden.

Neo Medical SA (Lausanne, Switzerland) has introduced the Neo Instant MIS Access platform for posterior thoracic, lumbar, and sacral minimally invasive surgery (MIS) procedures with a U.S. commercial launch. The platform is designed to address operational barriers that limit wider MIS adoption across hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). The launch extends a broader architecture that spans access, instrumentation, advanced materials, force-control technologies, and intraoperative data to reduce procedural complexity.

The system uses a self-retaining design that removes the need for fixed table arms. It delivers an expandable, adaptable working channel illuminated by an integrated light for clear visualization. The initial configuration supports Posterior MIS Access and is described as adaptable and scalable across surgical spine facilities.

The platform is commercially available in the United States, with launches in Europe and other international markets expected to follow, subject to applicable regulatory processes. Internal value models indicate that no capital investment is required, setup can be completed in less than two minutes, and per-case operational burden may be reduced by up to USD 2,500 compared with conventional MIS access infrastructure. 

In turnover‑constrained facilities, the system may also support increases in operating room (OR) throughput and procedural capacity. MIS techniques are associated with reduced tissue disruption, shorter recovery pathways in selected patients, and potential OR efficiencies. 

“The future of minimally invasive spine surgery is no longer defined by surgical technique alone. It is defined by how efficiently healthcare systems can deliver those procedures at scale. We believe the next frontier in MIS adoption is operational simplicity, and Instant MIS Access was designed specifically to address that challenge,” said Vincent Lefauconnier, Co-Founder and CEO of Neo Medical.

“The Neo system integrates seamlessly into our workflow for both the surgical team and me. It provides stable access and clear visualization through a small incision without adding complexity in the operating room or during turnover. The setup is straightforward, the workflow is intuitive, and it addresses many of the practical barriers that have traditionally limited broader adoption of MIS,” said Dr. Robert Eastlack, Head of the Division of Spine Surgery at Scripps Clinic.

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