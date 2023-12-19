Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS

Stryker (San Jose, CA, USA), one of the world's leading medical technology companies, has executed a binding offer to acquire SERF SAS (Décines-Charpieu, France), a joint replacement company.

SERF SAS, which has a legacy of over 50 years, is recognized by healthcare professionals across the world for its innovations in hip implants, such as the invention of the original Dual Mobility Cup. The acquisition of SERF SAS is expected to further strengthen Stryker's existing presence in France and across Europe, as well as expand its global joint replacement portfolio, enabling the company to cater to a wider range of patients. The proposed acquisition is likely to close in the first quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

