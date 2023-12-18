Medical Illumination Acquires Surgical Lighting Specialist Isolux

Image: The IsoLux surgical and medical lighting products will join the Medical Illumination family (Photo courtesy of IsoLux)

Medical Illumination International (Chatsworth, CA, USA) has acquired IsoLux (Naples, FL, USA), a leader in surgical headlights. The acquisition will expand Medical Illumination's portfolio of surgical and medical lighting solutions and help advance patient care.

Medical Illumination is among the world's premier manufacturers of medical lighting equipment for human and veterinary healthcare. The company has a product range covering the entire spectrum of lighting for surgery, emergency procedures, examination, and specialty uses, as well as video integration systems, surgery tables, equipment pendants, and air purification systems. Medical Illumination designs reliable, high-quality surgical lighting solutions that improve surgical outcomes and patient care.

IsoLux is well known for its innovative surgical headlight products that enhance visibility, reduce fatigue, and improve efficiency for surgeons. Following the addition of IsoLux’s surgical headlight products, Medical Illumination remains on track to becoming a leading provider of surgical and medical lighting solutions and ensuring optimal patient outcomes.

"We are thrilled to welcome the IsoLux products into the Medical Illumination family," said Alan Kiviat, President of Medical Illumination. "Their innovative products and deep industry expertise will help us better serve our customers and enable our continued growth in the surgical lighting space."

