We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Getinge Acquires US-Based Medical Equipment Provider Healthmark Industries

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 12 Oct 2023
Print article
Image: Healthmark provides innovative and cost-effective infection control solutions (Photo courtesy of Healthmark Industries)
Image: Healthmark provides innovative and cost-effective infection control solutions (Photo courtesy of Healthmark Industries)

Getinge (Gothenburg, Sweden) has acquired 100% shares in Healthmark Industries Company (Fraser, MI, USA), a provider of instrument care and infection control consumables, for about USD 320 million. This strategic move enhances Getinge's presence in the US sterile reprocessing market and also helps Healthmark expand globally.

Since 1969, Healthmark Industries has been developing and marketing solutions to help healthcare facilities deliver surgical instruments and other lifesaving medical devices to their patients. Getinge is a global provider of solutions for operating rooms, intensive care units, sterilization departments, as well as for life science companies and institutions.

"We are excited and honored to team up with Healthmark," said Stéphane Le Roy, President Surgical Workflows at Getinge. "Together we will offer a broad range of solutions to sterile processing departments in hospitals. Healthmark's position in the field of consumables for cleaning verification and packaging will be an ideal complement to our consumables, reprocessing capital equipment, and software solutions. The acquisition strengthens Getinge's position in the infection prevention sector in the US, and our global customer reach in Europe and Asia will also accelerate Healthmark's international development."

"We are pleased with Healthmark being integrated into the Getinge family,” said Mark Basile, President and CEO of Healthmark. “This combination makes sense due to the minimal overlap in our product portfolios. By bringing together our strengths, we are well positioned to better serve our customers, gain greater control over our supply chain and finished products, and expand our reach outside the United States."

Related Links:
Getinge
Healthmark Industries Company 

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
New
Gold Supplier
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
New
Automatic Blood Pressure Monitor
RBP-7000
New
Central Monitoring System (CMS)
Vista 120

Print article

Latest Business News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
Image: The AI tool detects cardiac diseases that doctors often miss (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors

Doctors generally use stethoscopes to listen for the characteristic lub-dub sounds made by heart valves opening and closing. They also listen for less prominent sounds that indicate problems with these valves.... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
First of Its Kind Magnetoelectric Material Can Reconnect Severed Nerves
Screen-Printed, Flexible Sensors Allow Earbuds to Diagnose Neurodegenerative Con...
Breakthrough ECG-AI Algorithm Detects Low Ejection Fraction in Patients at Risk of...
Image: The Introcan Safety family of peripheral IV catheters offers safety features that are activated automatically (Photo courtesy of B. Braun)

Novel IV Catheter with Multi-Access Blood Control Reduces Risk of Bloodborne Pathogen Exposure

Getting intravenous (IV) access is a key part of infusion therapy, and healthcare professionals are still at risk for needlestick injuries. These injuries can expose them to infections from bloodborne pathogens.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Groundbreaking Robot to Revolutionize Open Microsurgery
POC 3D Imaging Platform Enables Real-Time Assessment of Surgical Specimens in OR
3D-Printed Cerebral Cortex Tissues to Enable Personalized Implantation for Repairing...
Image: The smart scalpel could help doctors hone their surgical skills (Photo courtesy of The University of Edinburgh)

Smart Scalpel with Built-In Sensors to Pave Way for Surgeries by Robotic Devices

A new study has demonstrated that scalpels with integrated sensors can be effective in monitoring the force applied by surgeons during surgeries, opening up possibilities for streamlined surgical training... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring...
Portable Rapid Diagnostic Assay Identifies Hemorrhaging Patients Using Small Blood...
Image: FDA has cleared the Stat Profile Prime Plus analyzer for micro capillary sample mode (Photo courtesy of Nova Biomedical)

Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving Benefit

Excessive blood collection for lab tests in critically ill patients is known to be a significant cause of severe anemia and increased use of blood products. This, in turn, leads to longer hospital stays... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE