Getinge Acquires US-Based Medical Equipment Provider Healthmark Industries

Getinge (Gothenburg, Sweden) has acquired 100% shares in Healthmark Industries Company (Fraser, MI, USA), a provider of instrument care and infection control consumables, for about USD 320 million. This strategic move enhances Getinge's presence in the US sterile reprocessing market and also helps Healthmark expand globally.

Since 1969, Healthmark Industries has been developing and marketing solutions to help healthcare facilities deliver surgical instruments and other lifesaving medical devices to their patients. Getinge is a global provider of solutions for operating rooms, intensive care units, sterilization departments, as well as for life science companies and institutions.

"We are excited and honored to team up with Healthmark," said Stéphane Le Roy, President Surgical Workflows at Getinge. "Together we will offer a broad range of solutions to sterile processing departments in hospitals. Healthmark's position in the field of consumables for cleaning verification and packaging will be an ideal complement to our consumables, reprocessing capital equipment, and software solutions. The acquisition strengthens Getinge's position in the infection prevention sector in the US, and our global customer reach in Europe and Asia will also accelerate Healthmark's international development."

"We are pleased with Healthmark being integrated into the Getinge family,” said Mark Basile, President and CEO of Healthmark. “This combination makes sense due to the minimal overlap in our product portfolios. By bringing together our strengths, we are well positioned to better serve our customers, gain greater control over our supply chain and finished products, and expand our reach outside the United States."

Related Links:

Getinge

Healthmark Industries Company