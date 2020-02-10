We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




Colorimetric Bandages Identify and Treat Bacterial Infections

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 10 Feb 2020
Print article
Image: A color-changing bandage treats infections (Photo courtesy of CAS)
Image: A color-changing bandage treats infections (Photo courtesy of CAS)
Innovative color-changing bandages can sense drug-resistant and drug-sensitive bacteria in wounds and treat them accordingly, claims a new study.

Developed at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS; Shenyang, China) and the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC; Hefei, China), the new paper-based bandaid (PBB) visually implements a selective antibacterial strategy. The PBB changes color from green to yellow when it contacts the acidic microenvironment of a bacterial infection; if drug-resistant bacteria are present, the bandage turns red in color through the action of an enzyme produced by the resistant microbes.

If an infection is detected, the PBB releases an antibiotic that kills drug-sensitive bacteria. When drug resistant bacteria are detected, Zr-MOF PCN-224-based photodynamic therapy (PDT) is used on the wound site to treat the resistant strains by releasing reactive oxygen species (ROS) that kill or weaken the bacteria, making them more susceptible to the antibiotic. The limit of detection is 104 CFU/mL for drug-resistant E. coli. The study was published on January 29, 2020, in ACS Central Science.

“Compared with traditional PDT-based antibacterial strategies, our design can alleviate off-target side effects, maximize therapeutic efficacy, and track the drug resistance in real time with the naked eye,” concluded senior author Xiaogang Qu, PhD, of the CAS Changchun Institute of Applied Chemistry, and colleagues. “This work develops a new way for the rational use of antibiotics. Given the low cost and easy operation of this point-of-care device, it can be developed for practical applications.”

PDT is used clinically to treat a wide range of medical conditions, including wet age-related macular degeneration and malignant cancers, and is recognized as a treatment strategy which is both minimally invasive and minimally toxic. While the applicability and potential of PDT has been known for over a hundred years, the development of modern PDT has been a gradual one, involving scientific progress in the fields of photobiology and cancer biology, as well as the development of modern photonic devices, such as lasers and light emitting diodes (LEDs).

Related Links:
Chinese Academy of Sciences
University of Science and Technology of China



Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions
Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect Rare Diseases
New AI Platform to Analyze NHS Radiological Scans
Image: ECG heartbeat segments help identify hypoglycemia events (Photo courtesy of University of Warwick)

Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG

A new study shows how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to detect hypoglycemic events from raw electrocardiogram (ECG) signals. Developed at the University of Warwick (Coventry, United Kingdom),... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Disposable Robotic System Advances Endovascular Procedures
Synthetic Nerve Conduit Helps Regrow Damaged Nerves
IVC Filter Retrieval Kits Offer Enhanced Visibility
Image: The Tendyne TMVI system (Photo courtesy of Abbot)

Minimally Invasive Implant Replaces the Mitral Valve

A novel device provides a safe and effective solution for mitral regurgitation (MR) patients who are not candidates for open-heart surgery or transcatheter mitral valve repair. The Abbott (Abbott Park,... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Kangaroo Mother Care Raises Low Birth Weight Babies Survival
Uterine Tamponade Effectively Prevents Maternal Hemorrhaging
Water Births Are No More Risky Than Land Births
Image: Dr. Kathleen Sluka administering TENS therapy (Photo courtesy of University of Iowa)

Nerve Stimulation May Offer Relief for Fibromyalgia Sufferers

A new study suggests that transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) during physical activity can significantly reduce fibromyalgia associated pain. Researchers at the University of Iowa (Iowa... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Accessibility App Helps Parplegics Control Android Devices
Robotic Trainer Helps Paraplegics Sit More Stably
Wearable Monitor Identifies Swallowing Disorders
Image: Rapid treatment of high potassium levels can save lives (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Rapid Correction of Hyperkalemia Halves ED Mortality

A new study suggests that quickly correcting high potassium levels (hyperkalemia), in the emergency department (ED) significantly reduces patient mortality. Researchers at Stony Brook University (SBU;... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
Patient Handling Equipment Market to Reach USD 12.6 Billion by 2024
JNJ Acquires Remaining Stake in Verb Surgical
Global Point of Care Testing (POCT) Market to Reach USD 46.7 Billion by 2024
Illustration

Global Medical Robotics Market to Reach USD 13.90 Billion by 2026

The global medical robotics market is projected to grow at a double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 to reach USD 13.90 billion by 2026, driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery, rising... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE