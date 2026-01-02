3D-Printed Blood Vessel Scaffolds Could Transform Heart Bypass Surgeries

A tiny, opaque tube held up in a lab may look unremarkable at first glance, but its microscopic surface features could mark a meaningful step forward in heart bypass surgery. More...

Measuring just about one centimeter long and only a few millimeters wide, the biodegradable tube is designed with barely visible grooves and channels that help guide how cells grow and align—an essential process for rebuilding healthy blood vessels.

Researchers at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI, Worcester, MA, USA), in collaboration with scientists from Northwestern University (Evanston, IL, USA), have developed a rapid 3D-printing method that uses light and a biodegradable polymer “ink” to fabricate tubular scaffolds with precisely patterned surfaces intended for vascular regeneration.

Rather than simply replacing damaged arteries, the researchers aim to regenerate them. Coronary artery disease, a leading cause of heart attacks, is often treated with coronary artery bypass grafting, where a vein or synthetic tube reroutes blood around a blockage. Existing grafts, however, do not actively encourage new tissue formation. The newly developed scaffolds are meant to act as temporary structures that support cell migration and organization while gradually degrading as natural tissue forms.

Using a custom-built 3D printer and a technique known as multiscale microscopic continuous light projection printing, the team deposited layers of a citrate-based liquid polymer while projecting ultraviolet light patterns during fabrication. Once cured, the resulting flexible tubes contained surface grooves that created pathways for endothelial and smooth muscle cells—key components of blood vessels—to migrate and align. In direct comparisons, cells moved and organized more effectively on the textured scaffolds than on smooth ones.

The study, published in the journal Advanced Healthcare Materials, involved contributions from multiple researchers across institutions, reflecting a broader effort to advance biomaterial scaffold design for regenerative medicine. The work also builds on ongoing research into manufacturing strategies that combine precise micro- and nanoscale features with materials suitable for implantation.

“I’m really excited about translational research that breaks ground scientifically but also has the potential to improve peoples’ lives,” said WPI assistant professor Yonghui Ding. “Many people need bypass surgery, and our research could result in better grafts that lead to better health outcomes for patients.”

