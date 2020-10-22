Ambulatory Infusion System Advances Patient Safety

A novel electronic ambulatory infusion pump offers customizable protocols and pump programs for the alternate care market.The Zyno Solutions (Zyno; Natick, MA, USA) Nimbus II Flex ambulatory infusion pump is intended for subcutaneous, percutaneous, perineural, epidural, and intravenous use, including patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) in clinical and other environments, such as the home. A simple-to-use intuitive design facilitates repeated ambulatory continuous low volume infusion protocols, such as in cancer chemotherapy, while the electronically controlled linear peristaltic pump provides delivery rates of 0.1mL/h to 135 mL/h at a maximum infusion pressure of 30 psi, with fluid delivery accuracy of +/- 5%.Weighing just 174 grams, the Nimbus II Flex features several on-board pre-loaded ambulatory protocols based on hours and run time. Integrated software and hardware safeguards help prevent programming errors. A range of alarms provide added safety, including cassette loading errors, firmware and system errors, upstream and downstream occlusion alarms, unattended alarm errors, and power warnings. The Nimbus Flex II is powered via a micro-USB port, or by an internal non-rechargeable battery that provides up to 240 hours of battery life or 1,500 mL of volume infused.“Zyno Solutions is a leader in providing IV infusion technology and is dedicated to delivering intelligent infusion systems that provide the highest quality of care and patient safety,” said the company in a press statement. “Zyno Solutions offers technologically advanced products for the alternate care market and provides large volume infusion pumps, ambulatory infusion pumps, integrated wireless infusion systems and IV accessories.”Infusion pumps, used to infuse fluids, medications, and nutrients to the patient’s circulatory system, are used in situations where continuous monitoring and treatment by a nurse or other health staff would be expensive, impractical, or unreliable. In addition, they can be used for home-based ambulatory support, where they are used to administer a variety of therapies, including analgesics, narcotics, chemotherapy, and antibiotic or antiviral infusions.