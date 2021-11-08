We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
15 Nov 2021 - 18 Nov 2021
Medica 2021
18 Nov 2021 - 20 Nov 2021
22nd MEDEXPO Africa 2021.
18 Nov 2021 - 21 Nov 2021
APSR 2021 – 25th Congress of the Asian Pacific Society of Respirology

New Sensor Optimizes Management of Compartment Syndrome

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 08 Nov 2021
Print article
Image: The MY01 Continuous Compartmental Pressure Monitor (Photo courtesy of MY01)
Image: The MY01 Continuous Compartmental Pressure Monitor (Photo courtesy of MY01)
An innovative compartmental pressure monitor provides reliable, real-time continuous pressure measurements to aid in the diagnosis of compartment syndrome (CS).

Developed by MY01 (Montreal, Canada), the MY01 Continuous Compartmental Pressure Monitor is a single-use device that utilizes proprietary delivery technology in order to place a miniature sensor directly to the at-risk muscle compartment so as to measure continuous intra compartmental pressure (ICP) for up to 18 hours. Pressure readings are wirelessly transmitted to the MY01 app and stored on the Cloud, augmenting clinical early decision-making in the care of acute CS (ACS).

The MY01 contains two components, the Introducer (a plastic housing and a 17 gauge stainless steel needle), used to place the pressure sensor into muscle compartments, and the Pressure Monitor, a capacitive micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) pressure sensor embedded on a flexible printed circuit board (PCB) that allows measurement of continuous ICP relative to a secondary atmospheric pressure sensor. The Pressure Monitor continuously outputs pressure values on the LCD screen and can be attached on the patient’s skin using an adhesive strip.

“MY01 has the potential to improve the standard of care for diagnosing CS and we will continue to innovate in this space based on surgeon feedback,” said Charles Allan, CEO of MY01. “MY01 believes that adding actionable quantitative data at the bedside can augment clinical assessments to provide more effective care collaboration that result in a more effective patient care.”

“One of the benefits to MY01 is that the continued [pressure] data that you get from it is going to allow you to understand what the overall trend of the underlying condition is. If you have a single pressure measurement combined with clinical examination, it may not be enough,” said professor of orthopedic surgery Theodore Miclau, MD, of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital (CA, USA). “MY01 has the potential to change the way that we look at measuring compartment syndrome and when we decide to do surgery.”

CS is a painful condition that occurs when pressure builds up within the muscles, which can lead to decreased blood flow, preventing nourishment and oxygen from reaching nerve and muscle cells. It can be either acute or chronic. Chronic CS, also known as exertional compartment syndrome, is most often caused by athletic activity. ACS is a medical emergency, usually caused by a severe injury that without treatment can lead to permanent muscle damage.

Related Links:
MY01


Print article
Clear Image Devices

Latest Critical Care News

Radcal

Channels

AI

view channel
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Illustration

AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence

Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based tool that improves the diagnosis of breast cancer tumors and the ability to predict the risk of recurrence. The greater diagnostic precision... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Smart Knee Implant Enables Remote Patient Monitoring
Fujifilm Launches First FDA Cleared Dual-Channel Endoscope for Upper and Lower GI...
Porous PEEK Implant Advances Posterior Spine Surgery
Image: NovaSure V5 Global Endometrial Ablation Device (Photo courtesy of Business Wire)

Hologic Launches NovaSure V5 Global Endometrial Ablation Device

Hologic, Inc. (Marlborough, MA, USA) has launched the innovative and new NovaSure V5 global endometrial ablation (GEA) device. With a 20-year legacy, Hologic’s NovaSure is a trusted system in GEA to Address... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Left Breast RT Raises Coronary Artery Disease Risk
Metformin May Prolong Gestation in Preterm Pre-Eclampsia
RPM Platform Helps Manage Gestational Diabetes
Image: Experts concur that PET/CT in pregnant women can be performed if necessary (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

PET/CT in Pregnant Women Acceptable to Many Radiologists

A recent poll reveals a majority of nuclear medicine physicians would consider positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) scanning in pregnant women, when warranted. Researchers at the... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Microsphere Embolization Technology Treats Knee Osteoarthritis
Bite Block Improves Oxygenation During GI Procedures
RPM System Provides Cardiac Monitoring Service
Image: VUNO Med-DeepECG (Photo courtesy of VUNO inc.)

AI-Based ECG Analysis Software Zeroes in on Heart Failure, Myocardial Infarction and Arrhythmia

VUNO inc. (Seoul, South Korea) has received breakthrough device designation from the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (KFDA) for the company's artificial intelligence-based electrocardiogram (ECG)... Read more

Health IT

view channel
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Illustration

First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease

A new partnership will accelerate development of the industry’s first predictive device for Alzheimer’s Disease to be expanded to diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Altoida, Inc. (Washington, DC, USA)... Read more

Business

view channel
Patient Monitoring Devices Market to Reach Almost USD 38 Billion by 2028 Due to ...
Hologic Acquires Bolder Surgical to Expand Surgical Franchise
IHF Excellence Award 2021 for Corporate Social Responsibility in Healthcare to Be...
Image: 44th IHF World Hospital Congress (Photo courtesy of The International Hospital Federation)

Leading Industry Speakers Lined-Up for 44th IHF World Hospital Congress

Leaders and decision-makers of hospitals, health services, and healthcare organizations will gather at the 44th World Hospital Congress organized by The International Hospital Federation (Geneva, Switzerland)... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2021
Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE