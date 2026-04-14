We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Low-Frequency Wireless Sensor Monitors Arterial Stiffening and Blood Pressure

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 14 Apr 2026

Arteriosclerosis, the hardening or narrowing of blood vessels, complicates hemodynamic assessment and heightens cardiovascular risk. More...

Continuous, noninvasive tracking of arterial stiffness and pressure dynamics could improve monitoring but many wireless sensors operate at megahertz-range frequencies that raise electromagnetic interference and potential tissue‑heating concerns. These limitations undermine stability and safety in clinical environments. To help address this challenge, researchers have developed a low‑frequency wireless sensing platform that captures subtle vascular pressure fluctuations in real time while reducing interference.

WiLECS (Wireless Ionic‑Electronic Coupling System) is a low‑frequency wireless electrochemical sensing platform created by a joint team at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and Hanyang University. The platform combines ion‑based materials with wireless power transfer using a resonant inductor‑capacitor (LC) circuit. It is designed to operate stably at low frequencies within the human body.

The Hanyang University group developed a biocompatible ionic material with high capacitance by leveraging ion movement to store electrical charge. The KAIST team integrated this material with a wireless LC resonance system so that pressure‑induced capacitance changes can be detected remotely. Ions are tethered to gold nanoparticles and are released only when pressure is applied, producing large shifts in electrical storage from minor stimuli that are read out as frequency fluctuations.

The system maintains excellent performance below 1 megahertz and achieves a high signal‑to‑noise ratio due to reduced electromagnetic interference. In an artificial blood vessel model, the sensor monitored real‑time blood pressure changes associated with arteriosclerosis. The research was published in Nature Communications.

The work departs from the conventional strategy of increasing operating frequency to boost sensitivity. Instead, it alters the physical operating mechanism to prioritize electromagnetic safety and stability. The approach is described as opening a path toward next‑generation bio‑devices for cardiovascular monitoring.

“This research is a result of a collaborative effort combining ionic materials and wireless technology, overcoming the limitations of existing high-frequency wireless sensors. It has great potential for expansion as a platform that enables stable wireless sensing while minimizing electromagnetic impact,” said Professor Seungyoung Ahn, KAIST Cho Chun Shik Graduate School of Mobility.

Related Links
KAIST Department of Chemical Engineering
Hanyang University.


Visit expo >
New
Gold Member
Handheld Blood Glucose Analyzer
STAT-Site
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
New
Desk Aneroid Sphyg
Diagnostix 750D+
New
Gas Analyzer
GE SAM
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Algorithm Identifies Cardiac Arrest Hotspots to Guide AED Placement
AI Analysis of Pericardial Fat Refines Long-Term Heart Disease Risk
Machine Learning Approach Enhances Liver Cancer Risk Stratification
Image: Examples of StrivePD Guardian messages (photo courtesy of Rune Labs)

AI Platform Interprets Real-Time Wearable Data for Parkinson’s Management

Parkinson’s disease presents fluctuating motor and non-motor symptoms that complicate day-to-day self-management and clinical decision-making. Care teams require timely, longitudinal insight into medication... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
MRI-Guided Ultrasound Ablation Shows Faster Recovery Than Prostatectomy
New Spinal Fixation System Eliminates Rods to Streamline Surgery
Endovascular Stent Graft Enables Minimally Invasive Aortic Arch Repair
Image: The AAT XR spine surgical table is designed to support safe and efficient patient maneuvering during complex spine procedures (photo courtesy of Baxter International)

Spine Surgical Table and Smart Stretcher Streamline Positioning and Transfers

Spine procedures often require manual patient rotation and complex positioning that add time and physical strain for operating room teams. Emergency and procedural areas also face frequent transfers and... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
Image: Wearable sleep data can help clinicians personalize pulmonary rehabilitation plans (photo credit 123RF)

Wearable Sleep Data Predict Adherence to Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a long-term lung disorder that makes breathing difficult and often disturbs sleep, reducing energy for daily activities. Limited engagement in pulmonary... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Voice-Driven AI System Enables Structured GI Procedure Documentation
EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock

Automated System Classifies and Tracks Cardiogenic Shock Across Hospital Settings

Cardiogenic shock remains a difficult, time-sensitive emergency, with delayed identification driving poor outcomes and persistently high mortality. Many cases go undocumented even at advanced stages, hindering... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
AI-Enabled Platform Supports Clinical Decision-Making in Melanoma Detection
Image: Hyperfine’s Swoop platform is a portable, ultra-low-field MRI system that is FDA-cleard for brain imaging in patients of all ages (photo courtesy of Hyperfine)

Portable MRI System Gains CE Mark for Point-of-Care Brain Imaging

Rapid neurological assessment in emergency and critical care often hinges on timely brain imaging, yet access to MRI at the point of care remains limited. Diffusion-weighted imaging is central to stroke... Read more

Business

view channel
GE HealthCare and Medtronic Expand Alliance with Intraoperative Imaging Integrat...
External Liver Assist System Receives FDA RMAT Designation
New Partnership Expands Access to Predictive Tool for Patient Monitoring
Image: A humanoid robot performs a perioperative logistics task, representing the next phase of Physical AI in healthcare operations. (photo courtesy of Lightwheel)

New Partnership Advances Physical AI into Perioperative Workflows

Perioperative operations often span sterile processing, operating rooms, logistics, and equipment coordination across disconnected systems, teams, and data layers, creating coordination challenges.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE