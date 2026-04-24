AI Expands Across Heart Failure Care Continuum to Improve Management

Heart failure (HF) is a chronic, progressive syndrome with high morbidity and mortality that drives frequent hospital readmissions and variable responses to therapy. More...

Persistent heterogeneity in presentation and outcomes complicates risk stratification and timely intervention across inpatient and ambulatory settings. Clinicians need tools that synthesize multimodal data to support consistent, individualized decisions. Researchers have now mapped how artificial intelligence is being applied across the HF care continuum to address these gaps, highlighting opportunities and implementation barriers for hospitals.

Artificial intelligence (AI) for heart failure management is detailed in a literature review from Peking University Third Hospital, published online on March 5, 2026, in the Chinese Medical Journal. The review describes a shift from conventional population-based prediction toward precision treatment, continuous monitoring, and individualized prognostic modeling. It outlines how AI can restructure workflows spanning screening, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection, and long-term follow-up through a closed-loop management model.

The authors report that AI systems integrate large-scale structured electronic health records (EHRs) to surface high-risk individuals earlier, disentangle distinct phenotypes, and refine outcome prediction. Deep learning applied to electrocardiography (ECG), echocardiography, chest radiography, cardiac computed tomography (CT), and cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) enhances characterization of cardiac structure and function. These multimodal approaches aim to improve diagnostic accuracy and guide patient-specific decisions.

Beyond traditional clinical variables, emerging pipelines use AI-driven biomarker discovery from face recognition, fundus photography, speech analysis, and phonocardiogram signals to detect subtle physiologic changes noninvasively. For disease monitoring, AI is being embedded in wearable and implantable devices to enable real-time tracking of heart rate, rhythm, blood pressure, and cardiac function. Continuous assessment can prompt earlier intervention and potentially limit exacerbations.

In therapeutic decision-making, AI supports identification of novel biomarkers and pathways relevant to HF pathophysiology. In interventional cardiology, models assist with patient selection and outcome prediction for transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT), and left ventricular assist device (LVAD) implantation. AI-assisted clinical decision-support systems (AI‑CDSS) standardize treatment strategies and personalize care pathways, while virtual HF wards extend remote monitoring and management beyond the hospital.

Translating these tools into routine practice still faces significant barriers. The review cites limited generalizability caused by heterogeneous data and selection bias, a lack of interpretability that undermines clinician trust, and reliability concerns. It calls for multicenter, real-world validation, development of interpretable hybrid models, and deployment frameworks with strong safeguards to guide safe, effective adoption.