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Graphene-Based Material Selectively Eliminates Bacteria While Sparing Human Cells

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 28 Apr 2026

Drug-resistant bacterial infections continue to complicate wound management and device-associated care, where persistent contamination raises morbidity and costs. More...

Safer, fabric‑integrated antimicrobials could support infection control without harming host tissue. Clinicians also need options that endure washing and prolonged wear in clinical and home settings. To help address this challenge, researchers have now identified how a graphene‑based material selectively eliminates bacteria while sparing human cells.

The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST; Daejeon, Korea) reports that graphene oxide, a single‑atom‑thick carbon material bearing oxygen groups, demonstrates targeted antibacterial activity while maintaining biocompatibility. The material disperses readily in water, enabling processing into fibers and coatings suitable for textiles and personal‑care products. The work involved teams from KAIST’s Department of Materials Science and Engineering and Department of Biological Sciences.

The investigators describe a “selective antibacterial action” in which graphene oxide binds to and disrupts bacterial cell membranes while leaving human cells unaffected. According to the study, the oxygen‑containing surface groups on graphene oxide recognize a phospholipid called POPG that is present in bacterial membranes but absent from human cells. This molecular recognition allows targeted membrane damage in bacteria without collateral cytotoxicity.

When produced in nanofiber form, graphene oxide halted the growth of a broad range of pathogenic bacteria, including antibiotic‑resistant “superbugs.” In animal testing, the same material accelerated wound closure without provoking inflammation, indicating local tolerability alongside antimicrobial benefit. Durability testing showed that fibers retained antibacterial performance after repeated washing, supporting potential use in garments, medical textiles, and frequently laundered protective fabrics.

Early product translation is already under way. A graphene antibacterial toothbrush developed via faculty‑led patents has surpassed 10 million units in sales, suggesting scalability of the underlying processing methods. A textile implementation, GrapheneTex, was incorporated into uniforms worn by the Taekwondo demonstration team at the 2024 Paris Olympics and is expected in functional sportswear at upcoming events, indicating feasibility for high‑use applications.

The findings were published on March 2 in Advanced Functional Materials. The authors note that this mechanistic insight could guide the design of biocompatible, wash‑stable antimicrobial textiles for wound care, hygiene products, and wearable systems in settings where antibiotic stewardship and contact safety are priorities.

"This study is an example of scientifically uncovering why graphene can selectively kill bacteria while remaining safe for the human body. By utilizing this principle, we can expand beyond safe clothing without harsh chemicals to an infinite range of applications, including wearable devices and medical textile systems," said Professor Sang Ouk Kim.

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