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Wearable Cardiac Monitor with Cellular Transmission Enhances Remote Arrhythmia Detection

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 27 Apr 2026

Remote cardiac monitoring requires comfort, wearability, and adherence to gather electrocardiogram data for clinical review. More...

Mailing devices back for data processing can delay review. Faster insights, greater comfort, and seamless connectivity are key aims for programs that manage cardiac rhythm remotely. A new device now offers built-in cellular transmission, a waterproof design, and longer battery life to support faster insights and a more comfortable monitoring experience.

RhythMedix, LLC (Mount Laurel, NJ, USA) has launched the next-generation RhythmStar SL cardiac monitoring wearable. The third-generation design enhances the patient experience by improving comfort, wearability, and adherence. These updates are enabled by a compact lead configuration, a waterproof IPX-6 rating, and increased battery life.

RhythmStar features built-in cellular connectivity that automatically transmits electrocardiogram (ECG) data to the cloud for prompt review across all monitoring modes. Because data are processed without requiring device return by mail, review can occur promptly and seamlessly. When paired with the company’s proprietary Augmented Arrhythmia Intelligence (AAI), the system delivers precise arrhythmia detection by combining advanced algorithms with a multi-layered data review process.

RhythMedix, a nationwide U.S.-based cardiac monitoring company, reports more than 2 million hearts monitored to date. The technology is described as designed to improve both patient adherence and clinical workflow. The company will be exhibiting at HRS 2026 (Booth #531), including in-booth discussions with leading electrophysiologists.

“RhythmStar represents our commitment to delivering a better way to monitor, one that prioritizes both patient comfort and clinical performance. By combining a more wearable design with seamless data transmission and expert review, we're helping clinicians access the insights they need, when they need them,” said Brian Pike, CEO of RhythMedix.

“RhythMedix is taking a truly visionary approach to cardiac monitoring by combining patient-friendly design with advanced technology and expert oversight, helping clinicians make more confident, timely decisions. It's a meaningful step forward in how we deliver and manage cardiac care,” stated George Shaw, MD, Electrophysiologist at AHN Allegheny Health Network.

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